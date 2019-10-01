First Birds of Prey Trailer Released

The Birds of Prey have officially landed. On Tuesday, Warner Bros. released the first full trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), the latest live-action entry into the DC Extended Universe. The trailer showcases the latest adventures of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), who has a new lease on life after breaking up with The Joker (Jared Leto). In the process, the trailer introduces audiences to the film’s wide array of beloved DC Comics characters, including Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco).

Birds of Prey will follow an unlikely team-up between the group, as they work together to rescue Cassandra from one of Gotham’s most vicious crime lords, Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). The film’s cast also includes Ali Wong, Charlene Amoia, and Chris Messina as Batman villain Victor Zsasz.

Birds of Prey fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer for quite some time, after a brief costume test teaser showcased the film’s cast back in January. A teaser trailer was released exclusively in theaters last month, coinciding with screenings of IT CHAPTER TWO. Now that the trailer is finally here, audiences get to see the one-of-a-kind wild ride that the film has in store.

“You can expect something really fun and a bit wild and totally unique.” Winstead revealed in a recent interview. “Every day we were there, we were doing something that just felt really weird and funny and unlike anything else I’ve seen before in this genre. It was incredibly exciting to get to do that. We really got to work. We just played, and we had fun.”

The film will be directed by Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs), with a script from Christina Hodson (Bumblebee, Batgirl).

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in one of the first interviews about the film. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

“It’s always fun introducing audiences to a new character,” Hodson previously told ComicBook.com. “It’s great doing a deep dive into into all the different characters, doing my research on the characters collectively bit also individually and getting to know them a bit more, and then feeling free to go off-leash a little bit and do something new and different and bring them to screen in a way that felt right alongside Harley.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will be released in theaters on February 7, 2020. Other upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 4th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.