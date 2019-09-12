First Joker Movie Critics TV Spots Released

Few movies are anticipated more than Warner Bros. Todd Phillips helmed Joker, which has Joaquin Phoenix bringing the character to life in a one-off standalone film. Early screenings for press were extremely positive about the film, and now we’re getting the first two critics TV spots for it, with the first spot starting off with a showcase of 12 reviews from various outlets, all giving it 5 Stars. Other reviews are spliced throughout the footage, caling it mesmerizing and the film of the year. You can watch that first critics spot and the second spot for Joker in the video above.

The second spot splices more kind words in regarding the film, calling Joaquin Phoenix’s performance astonishing and the film overall exhilarating. That is just some of the praise being given to Phillips’ new take on Joker, and we can’t wait to see what everyone thinks of the film once it hits theaters.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis loved the film as well, and here’s an excerpt from his full review.

“Joker is loaded with mystery on top of its numerous twists. By the time it ends, viewers will be left with several questions about the experience, some of which might be scarily directed at themselves. Phoenix’s Arthur laughs his way through terrible scenarios. For this, the actor demands an Oscar nomination it might not be the only nod this DC Comics movie earns. The cinematography, score, and direction create something unlike anything before it – -and it’s terrifying, thrilling, and moving.”

Joker stars Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description below.

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Joker hits theaters on October 4th.

