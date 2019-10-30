The Flash: “There Will Be Blood” Offers a Surprising Connection to The Monitor

The Flash‘s sixth season continued tonight with the Halloween-adjacent “There Will Be Blood” but with it being practically the end of October, it means that the long-awaited “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is just six weeks away. With the Multiverse-altering event looming on the horizon, we’re starting to get more and more ties leading up to it something that’s especially true tonight. Tonight’s episode of The Flash not only saw Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) continue to prepare his team for a world without him but also saw a huge connection The Monitor thanks to an unexpected reveal.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “There Will Be Blood”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the majority of tonight’s episode focused on Barry’s attempt to prepare Cisco (Carlos Valdes) to be the leader of Team Flash in his absence by working on a way to cure Ramsey Rosso (Sendhil Ramamurthy), the episode also saw the return of Harrison “Nash” Wells (Tom Cavanagh). Fans were briefly introduced to him last week where we learned that he is searching for an artifact containing Eternium, but this week he shows up with a proposition for Barry and Cisco. He will help them acquire a serum that can, in theory, cure anything in exchange for them building him a special circuit. While there is some reluctance — and some challenges along the way — the exchange goes off. The serum is acquired, and Cisco makes Nash the circuit before the multidimensional explorer heads off on his way.

But it’s what Nash does with that circuit that brings a new twist in the lead up to “Crisis”. At the very end of the episode we find Nash back down in the Central City sewer he was exploring last week. Using the circuit, he creates some sort of holographic grid that reveals something interesting: The Monitor walking through the sewer before disappearing behind what appears to be a wall just a few feet ahead. It’s then we learn that the thing Nash is really looking for is The Monitor himself — and it appears the cosmic being has been “hiding” out on Earth-1.

While The Flash has been building up to “Crisis” for a long time — the epic event was first alluded to in the show’s series premiere — it’s become a present and pressing issue this season. Not only did The Monitor arrive in the season premiere to inform Barry that he will die to save billions on December 10, 2019 but verifying this grim fate and then acceptance of it has defined the other episodes of the season thus far. Up until now The Monitor has seemed like a direct and generally trustworthy source of information about the “Crisis”. Nash tracking him down to the literal sewers certainly seems like a hint that there may be more to the story than what The Monitor has shared such for — a feeling that Oliver Queen over on Arrow has been experiencing as well.

Ultimately, no matter what shakes out with The Monitor, “Crisis” is going to have a major impact on The Flash.

“We found really unique ways to make the season fresh that we never expected, thanks to ‘Crisis’”, showrunner Eric Wallace explained earlier this year. “This season is really divided up in a way that the episodes before the crossover are pre-‘Crisis’ episodes. Then the back half of the season is all about dealing with the fallout from the events of ‘Crisis.’”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will air on The CW this winter, taking place on five episodes of TV over two quarters — one each of Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The event kicks off Sunday, December 9th.