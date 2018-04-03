Is DC’s Flash Movie No Longer Called ‘Flashpoint’?

It looks like DC’s upcoming Flash adventure may not be Flashpoint after all. At least, it doesn’t look like that’s the title Warner Bros. is going with.

After going through three different directors and several different scripts, the solo Flash movie may be up for yet another big change. According to Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter, the title of Ezra Miller’s Flash adventure is still up for debate. Though it was announced last year that the film would be titled Flashpoint, based on the comic by Geoff Johns, that no longer seems to be the case.

Kit sparked conversation when he published an article on THR about writer Dan Mazeau being to write the big screen adaptation of Ernest Cline’s novel, Armada. In the piece, Kit mention that Mazeau had worked on the WB Flash project, “when it was titled Flashpoint.”

Of course, people took this to mean that the movie wasn’t doing the Flashpoint story anymore, and began tweeting at Kit to ask what it all meant. Kit then shared a message clarifying his remarks, revealing that the title is potentially changing. However, he also used the tweet to say that this doesn’t necessarily mean that WB is dropping the Flashpoint idea altogether.

“I didn’t say they weren’t adapting Flashpoint,” Kit wrote in the tweet. “All I said was that it wouldn’t be titled Flashpoint. But maybe I’ve said too much.”

I didn’t say they weren’t adapting Flashpoint. All I said was that it wouldn’t be titled Flashpoint. But maybe I’ve said too much. 😜 — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) April 3, 2018

If Kit’s sources are correct, this means that the upcoming film will likely still tackle the events of Flashpoint, which reset the entire DC Universe when the comics were published in 2011.

Regardless of what title the studio ultimately lands on, it seems as though things are finally getting moving on the long-developed Flash project. Seth Grahame-Smith was originally hired as the director for the Flash film but left due to “creative differences” with the studio. Dope helmer Rick Famuyiwa was brought on to replacement, but exited for the same reasons shortly after.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Game Night directors and Spider-Man: Homecoming writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein would be taking over the project, with a new script from Joby Harold. Hopefully this duo will see the production through, and Flashpoint will soon become an actual production instead of developing idea.

While there is not currently a release date for the Flash movie, DC’s Aquaman will be hitting theaters on December 21.

What do you think the Flash movie’s final title will be? Will you be disappointed if it isn’t Flashpoint? Let us know by dropping a line in the comment section below!