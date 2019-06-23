‘The Flash’ Recap With Spoilers: Central City Gets A New Villain in “Failure Is an Orphan”

Is Team Flash ready to start distributing their metahuman cure? How close are they to finally taking down Cicada? Here’s what happened on “Failure Is an Orphan.”

Nora’s getting on everyone’s nerves on Team Flash so Barry and Iris make up a mission so that Nora leaves STAR Labs. Barry gets a legitimate alert and speeds off a local school, where a local criminal is drinking hydrochloric acid, which fuels his powers to extrude the acid through his hands.

After the attack, Nora realizes the acid meta is the last meta Cicada went after before Barry stopped him. After going through the situation, Cisco nicknames the new meta Acid Master. Later that night, Cicada tracks down Acid Master in a dark alley. While he’s attacking, Killer Frost and Barry arrive and try convincing Cicada to take the cure.

Dwyer refuses and he escapes, revealing to Nora that the timeline has changed.

Joe’s investigating Dwyer’s case with Cecile and he makes the realization that somebody has to be patching Cicada up, hinting that they’ll be looking into local hospitals and clinics. They head to question Dr. Ambres and Cecile finds out she’s lying about her involvement with Dwyer and Grace. Joe lets the doctor go since he doesn’t have the right “gut feeling” and the two fight. Later on, Joe brings Ambres in for questioning to apologize to Cecile. Eventually, Ambres reveals that Grace is a meta.

Barry’s able to track down Dwyer again and informs him that Grace is a meta. After Cicada refuses to believe him, Barry removes his cowl and reveals his identity as a father. Dwyer agrees to take the cure if they cure both him and Grace.

They’re going through the process of administering the cure when the power to STAR Labs is cut and another person dressed like Cicada breaks in. The new Cicada makes quick work of Team Flash before going into the med bay and killing Ambres. The new Cicada escapes with an unconscious Dwyer.

The episode ends by revealing the new Cicada is an adult Grace.

Other tidbits from the episode:

Throughout the whole episode, Iris keeps trying to get Nora to stop helping stop Cicada because she’s sad to see her daughter go back to her own time.

Nora informs Thawne that the metahuman cure is complete, but the villain teases “something or someone big is coming.”

Sherloque is continuing the investigation into Nora’s journal

