‘The Flash’ Recap With Spoilers: “Harry and the Harrisons”

“Harry and the Harrisons” begins with Barry waking up in the middle of the night and he notices Iris isn’t in bed. He goes out to the living room to find Iris working on a new article to expose the DeVoes of who they are.

The team gathers at STAR Labs, where Caitlin goes over DeVoe’s tech. He plans on using the stolen satellites to reduce the intelligence of everyone on Earth. Garry tries offering advice, be he’s unable to think of an intelligent plan.

He pulls Cisco aside and begs for help on restoring his intelligence. The two decide to reconvene the Council of the Wells to see if any of the other Harrison Wells’ have any ideas.

They don’t think of any ideas with the council we saw before so Cisco tells Harry that they should try making a council with new versions of Wells.

Caitlin realizes the team has been tackling the DeVoe problem wrong. She reveals they need a metahuman that’s immune to DeVoe’s powers and the only one that meets that standards is Amunet Black. Initially hesitant, Caitlin’s able to convince the rest of Team Flash to let Amunet help out.

Barry and Caitlin go to Amunet’s hideout where they’re greeted by Norvok. He tells the pair that Amunet hasn’t been heard from in quite some time so they’re unaware of her whereabouts.

The group hatches a plan to find Amunet and they start by finding out her real name.

Barry pulls Iris aside and tells her to exercise caution when writing the article.

Cisco introduces Harry to the new Council of Wells, and we find out that each of the members had been kicked out of the original group. Harry’s upset Cisco is trying to get information from a “council of rejects.”

Joe and Caitlin arrive at a bodega that Amunet allegedly worked at. Joe notices a shady couple go into a back room and the two follow. They find out the backroom is a speakeasy where several tables of poker are set up. Joe clears the room out and Amunet remains.

She pulls out her bag of metals and Barry rushes in, stopping her from using her powers. Barry tells her they need her help. She agrees to help out and they take her back to STAR Labs.

Amunet questions Barry on why he’s still wearing his uniform and reveals she already knows The Flash’s real identity. Amunet says that in order to defeat DeVoe, she needs more of her metal shards, which were recently stolen.

Barry speeds off to find more shards of Amunet’s storage lockers.

Caitlin pulls Amunet aside to talk to her about Killer Frost. Caitlin offers Amunet a deal: if she can get Killer Frost to come back out, Caitlin/Killer Frost will agree to give one favor to Amunet.

The Council of Wells is still meeting. They’re now sitting in a circle akin to a group therapy session. Harry eventually gets upset and leaves.

Barry, Caitlin, and Amunet arrive at her storage location to try and find the person who took the shards. After a quick test, the group finds out that t was Norvok who stole the shards. Norvok and his cronies have left the boxing gym.

Cisco approaches Wells about the situation earlier. He walks into Harry’s lab, which Harry is cleaning ou as he thinks he won’t be using again without his intelligence.

Barry and Iris are talking about her article again. Iris tries convincing Barrry to let her release it to the public, by the speedster is still hesitant.

Amunet finds an upset Caitlin and reveals to her that the splicer isn’t what helped Killer Frost come out before. Amunet says it was a placebo and convinces Caitlin that Killer Frost is able to come out whenever she pleases. While talking through it with Caitlin, Amunet finds out where Norvok is.

We see him trying to make a deal with thugs over the stolen metal in some dark alleyway. Barry speeds to the area, but is soon joined by Amunet, who tries killing Norvok. Barry saves Norvok from Amunet’s shards, but Norvok begins attacking them.

Norvok poisons Barry with his venom. When she notices Barry’s vitals going through the roof, Iris reminds Barry that he has to phase through the venom before it kills him.

Caitlin and Joe stop the thugs from making away with the shards and Amunet uses them to form a mask around Norvok. She nearly kills him, instead cutting off his face snake. With her new shards, Amunet tries ditching the team and leaving with them.

Before leaving, Amunet gives Caitlin a concussive grenade made of Amunet’s shards, which should help take down Clifford DeVoe.

The team meets back up at STAR Labs and Harry has an idea. He explains that Clifford hasn’t launched the satellites yet because he doesn’t have help from his wife.

As the team starts to disperse, Barry tells Iris to go ahead and publish her expose about the DeVoes.

Caitlin and Joe go to grab a cup of coffee, where Caitlin thanks Joe for his advice about Killer Frost. She tells the detective that the splicer from Amunet was a fake.

Barry and Iris are sleeping when her phone starts buzzing with several notifications. Her expose has allowed people to come forward with their sightings of DeVoe, helping prove Team Flash’s case.