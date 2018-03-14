‘Flashpoint’ Directors Officially Confirmed

It seems that Flashpoint finally has its director. Actually, directors is more appropriate.

After some teases that it could happen, John Francis Daley announced today on social media that he and Jonathan Goldstein will be directing the upcoming Flashpoint film. Daley announced it on social media with a very appropriate Flash GIF of the hero running up the side of a mountain with the caption “it’s happening!”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Game Night directors had been asked about their involvement with the film previously, but nothing was finalized yet, so they couldn’t comment. Aside from Game Night, the two have also worked on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, and DC and Warner Bros. would surely love to see Flashpoint do Homecoming like numbers once all is said and done.

In fact, it was those two films that prompted Warner Bros to pitch them Flashpoint. “Because of that combination they did kind of say, ‘We’d like you to consider one of our movies.’ So we read a number of the scripts and [Flashpoint] was the one – we’re huge fans of the character, I collected the comic books as a kid. It was an exciting possibility.”

Flashpoint has been in limbo since director Rick Famuyima departed the film, though it does still have Ezra Miller (Barry Allen) and Kiersey Clemons (Iris West) attached to star. Other DC superheroes including Wonder Woman are also expected to make an appearance in the film.

The Flashpoint event in the comics has been previously tackled in the CW television series, but fans were a bit divided on the execution. It isn’t known if the project will share actual story elements from the event aside from the name, but some see it as a way to essentially cherry pick the elements that have worked in the DCEU so far and set up the future of the cinematic universe as the studio sees fit.

Only time will tell.

Flashpoint currently has no release date, but fans can catch Aquaman in theaters on December 21.