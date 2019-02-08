Freddie Prinze Jr. Cosplays as Deathstroke in Hilarious Video

Yesterday may have been the 20th Anniversary of the teen comedy classic, She’s All That, but the film’s star was a little too preoccupied to celebrate. Freddie Prinze Jr. took to Instagram yesterday to promote GEGGHEAD (Good Evening and Good Game), which was founded by him, Jon Lee Brody, and Clare Grant, and “exists to make you laugh at nerdy stuff you love.”

The actor’s latest video was a delightful insight into the mind of DC Comics character, Deathstroke, who feels under-appreciated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“All of a sudden, Deathstroke’s not fast. Yeah, you give that Marvel boy Deadpool a bunch of movies and everyone forgets about me, right? Yeah, ya like him? Well, guess what he can’t do? He can’t run fast like me, baby! Cause Rob Liefeld drew those feet. Deathstroke is fast as f***!”

GEGGHEAD is full of fun content like this. The group’s YouTube page promotes “Board/Deck Games, Video Games, Table Top Games, Combat Sports, MMA, Sketch Comedy, and more!” To learn more about GEGGHEAD, watch Prinze’s introduction video here, or follow them on Facebook here.

His collaborator, Jon Lee Brody, is a producer, actor, and director who has had cameos in films such as Furious 7 and Star Trek Into Darkness. You can follow him on Instagram here.

The other member of the team is Clare Grant, an actress who has lent her voice to various animated projects, including Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H, Robot Chicken, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. You can follow her on Instagram here. (Bonus! She’s married to Seth Green and their Instagram cuteness rivals that of Prinze and Sarah Michelle Gellar.)

While Prinze was known back in the ’90s as a teen heartthrob, the actor has become more of a staple in fandom culture in recent years. Since 2014, he’s lent his voice to Star Wars Rebels, appearing in 66 of the show’s 74 episodes.

You can catch Prinze next in Olay’s upcoming Super Bowl ad alongside Gellar. He also just wrapped production for I Mom So Hard, an upcoming film from Dan Scardino, who is known for directing various episodes of beloved television shows.

As for Deathstoke, the character did have an arc on Arrow and is expected to appear on Titans. Joe Manganiello played him in the post-credits scene of Justice League, but the character’s fate in the DCEU is uncertain. However, a rumored Deathstroke stand-alone film is supposedly in the works from Gareth Evans.

Do you think Deathstroke is being neglected? Tell us in the comments!

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam! on April 5th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.