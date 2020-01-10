Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jon Lee Brody Discuss Crisis on Infinite Earths and More in New GEGG TALK Podcast

The folks at GEGGHEAD have a new project in the works! The online group founded by Freddie Prinze Jr., Jon Lee Brody, and Clare Grant focuses on board and deck games, video games, tabletop games, combat sports, MMA, sketch comedy, and more. Now, they’re venturing into the wide world of podcasts. GEGG TALK will be covering a variety of topics from “reviews of movies, tv, video games and board games to fan theories and also previewing upcoming content.”

ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak to Brody about the new show:

“During the first episode, we talked about Call of Duty vs Star Wars Battlefront,” he teased. “We also previewed the upcoming games we’re playing on the channel, which include: Sea of Thieves RPG, the Die Hard board game and the Star Wars edition of Cards Against Humanity.”

Brody goes on to share that the first episode ended with him talking about the Arrowverse and “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Here’s what he says he’d like to see happen at the end of the big television event:

“I would like it to go, since Brandon Routh is no longer going to be part of the Arrowverse, his contract is up, I think his Superman will be revived, and somebody will ask him, ‘So, are we ever gonna see you again, you know, around?’ and he’ll go, ‘I’m always around,’ and he’s gonna fly up, that John Williams score is gonna play, he’s gonna go over the Earth just like Christoper Reeves, look at the camera, smile, and fly off.”

“That would be great,” Prinze Jr. replied.

Future episodes of GEGG TALK will include exciting guests and experts on various topics. In addition to GEGG TALK, you can also catch new episodes of GEGG WARS, which is GEGGHEAD’s Star Wars Table Top RPG Series that features some of the cast of Star Wars Rebels. You can learn more about the show here. Also coming up on GEGGHEAD will be live acoustic music streams. These will be hosted by Brody and be GEGGHEAD’s own version of MTV’s Unplugged.

Follow GEGGHEAD on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to find out when GEGG TALK will be available on iTunes. In the meantime, you can watch in the video above or click here.