Funko’s Batman 80th Anniversary Pop Figures Are Live

Funko is going big for London Toy Fair 2019, and they’re set to release a ton of Pop figures for the event today, January 21st. You can keep tabs on where to get all of the new releases right here, but they’ve kicked things off with an 80th anniversary Batman Pop figure collection that’s available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for various points between March and August.

The wave includes a 1950 Batmobile Pop Ride figure, a Batman 1972 Comic Moment Figure, a 1989 Batman Movie Moment figure, and individual Pops for the original 1939 Batman and the 1989 Michael Keaton Batman. The official description for the two standalone Batman Pop figures reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Dark Knight is turning 80 and all of Gotham City is celebrating its favorite DC Super Hero from Wayne Manor to Arkham Asylum. DC first introducedBatman in Detective Comics #27, released back in 1939. Since then, Batman has appearedin countless comics, video games, television episodes (animated and live action), movies, battled epic Super-Villains and become a cornerstone of pop culture. Celebrate 80 years of the Dark Knight with a Pop! depicting 1939 Batman illustrating the evolution of the Super Hero’slook over the decades. The 1989 Batman Pop! offers a more modern interpretation of the Batsuit.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.