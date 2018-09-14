Funko ‘Batman: Hush’ Jim Lee Collection Pop Figure Exclusive Has Arrived

Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee’s Batman: Hush arc for DC Comics is one of the most popular Batman stories ever told. Fans of the story already have a DC Universe animated film to look forward to in 2019, and now ThinkGeek / GameStop have released their exclusive Batman: Hush diorama Pop figure from Funko. It’s part of the Jim Lee Collection, which celebrates the work of the renowned DC artist.

The Funko POP! Batman on Gargoyle diorama is available to order here for $19.99. From the official description:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Celebrate Jim Lee’s Batman from Hush with this GameStop / ThinkGeek exclusive diorama from our friends at Funko. Ever seen a Funko POP!ized gargoyle? Now you have. Batman’s got his foot firmly planted on one. To display this properly, of course, you’re going to have to unbox it so you can duplicate that enigmatic silhouette-but-also-three-quarter angle Jim Lee captured so well. Funko’s already got the cape whipping around him perfectly for you.”

If you haven’t read Batman: Hush, you can remedy that for only $5 on Amazon with the digital version. That’s 80 percent off the list price, so add it to your collection while the sale lasts. The official description reads:

“Gotham City’s worst criminals—Joker, Riddler, Ra’s al Ghul, Clayface and others—have emerged to throw Batman’s life into utter chaos. However, these villains are part of a much more elaborate, sinister scheme to destroy the Dark Knight once and for all, one headed by a mastermind much closer to Bruce Wayne than any foe before…

Pushed past his breaking point, Batman will need to use more than the world’s greatest detective skills to unravel the mystery behind this murderous plot before those closest to the Detective suffer the consequences.



In this truly unforgettable story by two of comics’ top talents, writer Jeph Loeb and DC Publisher Jim Lee present the Caped Crusader’s most personal case yet in one of the greatest Batman stories ever told. This volume collects BATMAN #609-619 as well as the 6-page segment from Wizard #0 and a 2-page origin story that originally appeared at dccomics.com.”

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.