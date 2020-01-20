Get a Load of Funko’s Batman Pop Figures From London Toy Fair

Funko has announced their big wave of DC Comics Batman Pop figures at London Toy Fair 2020, and it is all about the classics – specifically Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and Batman & Robin. However, the stars of the show are a Pop figure (with Chase) based on Jack Nicholson’s iconic Joker in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman film and a 10-inch Joker Pop based on Heath Ledger’s even more iconic portrayal in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.

Additional figures include Riddler, Penguin, Catwoman, Two-Face, and Mr. Freeze. You can pre-order all of these figures right here with shipping slated for May. Keep in mind that Funko CEO Brian Mariotti also revealed a Deathstroke, Poison Ivy, and a Hot Topic exclusive Harley Quinn Pop that were not available to pre-order at the time of writing (he also didn’t mention Joker ’89):

My turn to reveal some 2020 London Toy Fair announcements… More DC Pops! are coming soon, including a 10-inch Joker Pop! #FunkoLTF pic.twitter.com/Sl4KN6AFfb — Brian Mariotti (@brianmariotti) January 20, 2020

Rounding out the list:

We also have new Pops! coming from Batman Returns and Batman Forever! #FunkoLTF pic.twitter.com/7oXMQpWEtc — Brian Mariotti (@brianmariotti) January 20, 2020

As noted, Funko is announcing all of their London Toy Fair 2020 reveals today (January 20th). You can keep tabs on where to get all of them via our master list. Some of the best Pop figure waves will be highlighted here.

