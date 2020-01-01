Funko Birds of Prey Pops Launch With Collector Card Exclusives

Margot Robbie will be back as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) when it hits theaters on February 7th. Naturally, that also means that Funko is back in the Harley Quinn Pop figure game – only they’ve done something a little different this time around.

The first wave of Birds of Prey Funko Pop figures launched this morning with several different Harley Quinn variants, Black Canary, Huntress, and Roman Sionis (Black Mask). However, Funko has teamed up with Entertainment Earth to offer versions of these Pop figures packaged with one randomly selected, very limited edition exclusive collector card. There are 22 different cards to collect, 3 for each character (common, 1:6 silver foil, 1:36 gold foil) and a special 4th foil card for the Black Mask chase figure that has him in a black suit. You can pre-order the collector card versions of The Birds of Prey Pop figures right here while they last (which won’t be long).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Above you’ll find examples of the collector’s cards and the exclusive packaging. If you miss out on these versions, the standard versions of The Birds of Prey Pop figures are available to pre-order here. Inside that link you’ll also find Funko Birds of Prey keychains, pen toppers, and Mystery Minis. A full breakdown of the new items is available below.

Birds of Prey Funko Pop – Harley Quinn (Caution Tape)

Birds of Prey Funko Pop – Harley Quinn (Black Mask Club)

Birds of Prey Funko Pop – Black Canary (Boobytrap Battle)

Birds of Prey Funko Pop – Harley Quinn (Roller Derby)

Birds of Prey Funko Pop – Harley Quinn with Beaver

Birds of Prey Funko Pop – Huntress

Birds of Prey Funko Pop – Roman Sionis (White Suit) / Chase version with black suit shipped randomly

Funko Pop Keychains: Birds of Prey – Harley Quinn (Caution Tape)

Funko Pop Keychains: Birds of Prey – Harley Quinn (Boobytrap Battle)

Funko Mystery Minis: Birds of Prey

Funko Pen Toppers: Birds of Prey

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for a Pop Harley Quinn from the Boobytrap Battle here at Hot Topic, a broken-hearted Harley here at BoxLunch, an incognito Harley as a Specialty Series release, and a 12-piece Mystery Mini series here at GameStop in the coming days.

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) stars Margot Robbie, reprising her role as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad. The movie also introduces Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, the founding members of the girl gang-like vigilante team called the Birds of Prey. Rosie Perez also stars as Gotham City Detective Renee Montoya. Ewan MacGregor and Chris Messina play the villains Black Mask and Victor Zsasz, respectively.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.