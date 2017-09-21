Funko Unveils A Second Wave Of DC Bombshells Pop Figures

The DC Bombshells started out as a line of statues inspired by the 1940s style of artist Ant Lucia. The statues were a hit, and the Bombshells graduated to their own successful comic book series which fueled the expansion of their merchandise line to include t-shirts, mugs, and toys. Naturally, it wasn’t long before Funko came calling.

The first wave of DC Bombshells Pop figures included Batgirl, Wonder Woman, Katana, and Harley Quinn. That was followed by a line of Dorbz that featured Batwoman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Batgirl, and Katana. Now, Funko has unveiled the second wave of Pop figures with Batwoman, Poison Ivy, Hawkgirl,Catwoman, and Supergirl!

All of Funko’s DC Bombshells standard figures are available to order here, with the second wave of Pop figures listed as pre-orders for a December release. As usual, chase figures and exclusives will be available for collectors to hunt down.

The rare and exclusive figures include a chase purple Catwoman Pop which will be a 1-in-6 rarity. Later this year, A sepia version of Supergirl will be available in Barnes & Noble, a sepia Catwoman will be sold at Books-A-Million, a sepia version of Hawkgirl will be at Hot Topic, and a red and green Holiday version of Wonder Woman will be available at Michael’s. Check out the gallery below to take a closer look at all of the upcoming DC Bombshells Pop figures.

