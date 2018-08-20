Funko’s Pop PEZ Candy Line Is Live

Last week, Funko and PEZ Candy, Inc kicked off their partnership with a wave of Pop PEZ dispensers based on Marvel characters. The lineup was released as a Hot Topic and BoxLunch exclusive, then promptly sold out. However, it appears that today is the main event.

First off, the Thor: Ragnarok Pop Hulk PEZ and the Stan Lee PEZ that were missing from that initial Hot Topic wave were available right here at the time of writing. Get on that Stan Lee Pop PEZ dispenser because it probably won’t last long. Second, Funko just dropped their main lineup of Pop PEZ dispensers and it’s a big one. You can shop the entire standard collection right here, and it includes the following:

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Batman 1966 TV Series Batman Pop! Pez (Chase Variant)

• Batman 1966 TV Series Joker Pop! Pez

• Batman 1966 TV Series Robin Pop! Pez

• Bob Ross Pop! Pez

• Quaker Oats Cap’n Crunch Pop! Pez (Chase Variant)

• Quaker Oats Crunchberry Monster Pop! Pez

• Quaker Oats Jean La Foote Pop! Pez

• Star Wars Bossk Pop! Pez

• Star Wars Greedo Pop! Pez

• Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Pop! Pez

• Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Pop! Pez

• Nightmare Before Christmas Vampire Teddy Pop! Pez

• Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Pez

• Nightmare Before Christmas Pumpkin King Pop! Pez

• Mega Man Pop! Pez

• Sonic the Hedgehog Pop! Pez

• Crash Bandicoot Pop! Pez

• Mega Man Magnet Missile Pop! Pez

Speaking of new Funko ventures, they debuted their Savage World Horror lineup at Toy Fair in February of last year, and now they’re available to pre-order with shipping slated for October. If you bought He-Man and the Masters of the Universe figures as a kid, you’ll probably appreciate what Funko is trying to do here. Regardless, you have to give Funko credit for committing to this weirdness. The horror line certainly pushes the Savage World concept further than the previously released Mortal Kombat figures and the upcoming Thundercats line.

The Savage World horror lineup includes muscular nightmare versions of Freddy Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street, Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Michael Myers from Halloween, and Pinhead from Hellraiser. Needless to say, movies based on these versions of the characters would be amazing.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.