Funko’s Buff DC Comics Primal Age Figures Are Shipping Now

Funko’s awesomely retro He-Man-style DC Comics Primal Age lineup of figures are Amazon exclusives with a release date set for this Thursday, November 15th. They’re shipping now, and you can order them all right here. Most of the figures will only set you back $11.99, with the exception of the Battle Cat-esque rides dubbed Ace the Bathound and Joker Beast which run $24.99. The Castle Greyskull Batcave is also available for $69.99.

Funko describes DC Primal Age as a “brutal, barbaric world ruled by ferocious warriors” where heroes like Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, an Green Lantern can’t afford to miss leg day. Indeed, they need to stay as beefy as possible in order to best foes like Scarecrow, King Shark, Mr. Freeze, and The Joker.

On a related note, Funko’s Savage World horror lineup includes muscular nightmare versions of Freddy Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street, Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Michael Myers from Halloween, and Pinhead from Hellraiser. You can pre-order the entire lineup right here with shipping slated for November. Needless to say, movies based on these versions of the characters would be amazing.

Finally, the Savage World Thundercats collection kicked off with Lion-O, Panthro, Mumm-Ra, and Slithe. The figures are available to order right here with shipping slated for November.

Jackalman, Cheetara, Tygra, and Monkian were also part of Funko‘s early Thundercats Savage World previews, so we can expect to see those added to the collection in the near future.

