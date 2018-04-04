‘Wonder Woman’: Gal Gadot Congratulates Lynda Carter on Getting Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Today marked a serious milestone for DC Comics and female superhero fans alike, as Wonder Woman icon Lynda Carter was finally honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While fans all over the Internet are now celebrating, one voice of congratulation rings out louder than the rest – praise from the inheritor of Carter’s Wonder Woman mantle, Wonder Woman movie star Gal Gadot!

Congrats my beloved beautiful @RealLyndaCarter ❤ for receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame🌟 Thank you for your loving kindness shared by the sisterhood of women of wonder 😍 #WomenOfWonder pic.twitter.com/sgaqoElLOi — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) April 3, 2018



This isn’t just opportunistic PR for Gadot – she and Carter have maintained a friendly bond, ever since the Israeli actress was cast as Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman. While Carter didn’t have an official cameo in Wonder Woman (just an homage Easter egg), she was a willing participant in the media campaign that led up to the film’s release, and even continued afterward, singing praises of Gadot, director Patty Jenkins, and the film’s breakout success.

Carter has remained an icon of geek culture (if not pop-culture) nearly forty years after Wonder Woman, thanks to her presence in DC’s Arrowverse. She guest starred on Supergirl in season 2 last year, playing President Olivia Marsidn, who is secretly a Durlan alien. Before that, Carter popped up in special appearances during the 2000s, in shows like Smallville, or even video games like the Elder Scrolls game series. She also starred as the Governor in Super Troopers, and will be back for the sequel, Super Troopers 2 this year. If you haven’t checked out video of the Walk of Fame event, you should: Lynda Carter remains an unquestionable beauty!

Lynda Carter does the #WonderWoman pose on top of her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Watch) https://t.co/2AKyL659GL pic.twitter.com/E3whxWqHXk — Variety (@Variety) April 3, 2018



Meanwhile, the Wonder Woman franchise continues to become a bigger fixation than ever, with Wonder Woman 2 slated to go into production soon. The sequel has already amassed an interesting cast, with Kristen Wiig playing the villain Cheetah, and Kingsman 2‘s Pedro Pascal playing an unknown male lead. Most recently, Rogue One star Riz Ahmed was said to be joining the film – but again, the details are scant.

Justice League is now on home video. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.