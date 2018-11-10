Gal Gadot Shares Video Of ‘Wonder Woman’ Training Routine

Gal Gadot takes her Wonder Woman training seriously, but as you can see in this new video that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have fun in the process.

Gadot shared a new video showing one of her Wonder Woman 1984 training sessions, and as you can see gets in a few dance moves before throwing some punches. When the fists come up though it’s all business, but after that last punch is thrown it’s back to dancing, and yeah, it’s adorable. It’s good to see that even during an intense workout Gadot can have a blast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the full video below.

My favorite kind of training🥊 Happy Friday ✌️ pic.twitter.com/ny4EE6RWLL — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) November 9, 2018

Gadot’s been quite busy lately, as she made an appearance on the long-running FOX staple The Simpsons and will also be a part of Disney’s upcoming Ralph Breaks the Internet as Shank, a skilled racer on a deadly race track. Gadot will also be part of Death on the Nile, the sequel to Murder on the Orient Express, and is also of course involved in Wonder Woman 1984.

Speaking of Wonder Woman 1984, while the movie will reteam Gadot with director Patty Jenkins, Jenkins has said this is really a much different film from the original.

“We’re actually making a totally different film with a lot of the same, similar like things that we love, but it’s its own movie completely, so it’s not ‘two’ to us,” the director told ET. “It’s an entirely new adventure together that we couldn’t be luckier [to do].”

In addition to Jenkins and Gadot, Chris Pine is also returning as Steve Trevor, though we aren’t sure how yet since he apparently died in the first film. Robin Wright’s General Antiope is also returning, though her death is expected to stick as it is assumed she will be seen in a flashback. The film also added Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, the film’s expected main nemesis.

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins based on a screenplay by Jenkins, Dave Callaham, and Geoff Johns. Jenkins, Johns, Stephen Jones, Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, and Zack Snyder are listed as producers.

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman/Diana), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristen Wiig (Barbara Minerva/Cheetah), Pedro Pascal, Gabriella Wilde, Ravi Patel, and Natasha Rothwell, and a cameo appearance by Lynda Carter is expected.

Wonder Woman 1984 lands in theaters on June 5th, 2020.