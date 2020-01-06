Jason Momoa Going Sleeveless at the Golden Globes Has Fans Shook

DC

The 77th Golden Globes were held on Sunday night, and there was certainly quite a lot for audiences to process. In between the highly-anticipated and shocking wins were a hearty helping of fashion moments — including an unintentional one from Jason Momoa. The Aquaman and Game of Thrones star was spotted in the audience as Succession‘s Brian Cox accepted his award, and his wardrobe quickly set the Internet ablaze. While Momoa had arrived to the event in a velvet suit jacket, he had since shed it and was simply in a sleeveless tank top.

As some eagle-eyed viewers noticed, Momoa most likely lent his jacket to his wife Lisa Bonet, which would explain the drastic fashion choice. Still, the brief moment warranted quite a lot of reactions from Twitter. Here are just a few responses.

