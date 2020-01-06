Jason Momoa Going Sleeveless at the Golden Globes Has Fans Shook

The 77th Golden Globes were held on Sunday night, and there was certainly quite a lot for audiences to process. In between the highly-anticipated and shocking wins were a hearty helping of fashion moments — including an unintentional one from Jason Momoa. The Aquaman and Game of Thrones star was spotted in the audience as Succession‘s Brian Cox accepted his award, and his wardrobe quickly set the Internet ablaze. While Momoa had arrived to the event in a velvet suit jacket, he had since shed it and was simply in a sleeveless tank top.

Jason Momoa with the #GoldenGlobes wardrobe change 👀💪 pic.twitter.com/CyWxuIN4Fa — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 6, 2020

As some eagle-eyed viewers noticed, Momoa most likely lent his jacket to his wife Lisa Bonet, which would explain the drastic fashion choice. Still, the brief moment warranted quite a lot of reactions from Twitter. Here are just a few responses.

LOL

Jason Momoa is dressed exactly right for a party serving beet soup and mushroom “scallops.” #GoldenGlobes 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ggls9udias — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 6, 2020

Fitting

bruh jason momoa really showed up to the golden globes in a sleeveless shirt and honestly I’ve never seen anything so on brand — i know your moves, you little bitch (@Liberty_RoseM) January 6, 2020

Bless

I seriously love Jason Momoa. He is straight up at the #GoldenGlobes in his man bun and took his jacket off. He is sitting sleeveless at the table. He just does not give a fuck and I love it. — Michelle C. (@michellecasey80) January 6, 2020

Icon

Jason Momoa going sleeveless at the Golden Globes is an all time move — Mike Sawitsky (@sawitskymike) January 6, 2020

AMAZING

JASON MOMOA IS ALREADY STRIPPED DOWN TO A SLEEVELESS SHIRT. BLESS. #GoldenGlobes — Jamie Patton (@jamiesp) January 6, 2020

Priorities

Dear Jason Momoa. I need to see you in that sleeveless shirt a bit closer to the camera. Thanks. #GoldenGlobes — Jennifer McClintock🚰💩♻️🐐 (@jeninthe405) January 6, 2020

On Brand

of course jason momoa is at the golden globes in a tank top. — lindsey romain (@lindseyromain) January 6, 2020

It’s a Lot

jason momoa already in a tank top is sending me pic.twitter.com/XB9W3GQ2nO — 𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺 (@cIydelogan) January 6, 2020

Oh My God

JASON MOMOA IS IN A TANK TOP I’M SCREAMING #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CQvdlnLyH8 — anna forgets (@hapasareasian) January 6, 2020

Legendary