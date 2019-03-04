‘Gotham’: Batman’s Deadly Foe Debuts in “I Am Bane” Synopsis

With Gotham nearing the end of its five-season run, the Fox show is pulling out all of the stops in its final season. The highly-anticipated Gotham debut of Bane (Shane West) is coming at the end of the month and the latest synopsis release teases the arrival of the iconic Batman villain.

The full synopsis for “I Am Bane” can be found below.

“On the precipice of Gotham‘s reunification, Gordon and Bruce find themselves face-to-face with a newly transformed Eduardo, and discover the real mastermind behind the city’s current chaos. Meanwhile, a pregnant Barbara turns to Lee for help in the all-new “I Am Bane” episode of GOTHAM airing Thursday, March 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GTH-508) (TV-14 L, V)”

West previously spoke with ComicBook.com to discuss his version of Bane. While West likes what Christopher Nolan’s version of the villain, he admitted the show wanted to carve out an imprint of their own.

“What they did in Chris Nolan’s version I thought was a very cool idea,” West began. “We do our own take on that with the mask which I personally absolutely love. You find out quickly, you’ve already seen one of the episodes, that this is something a little obviously different. It kinda grows into this.”

“When he grows into this, you’ll see that he needs the mask,” the actor continued. “It’s not just the venom that’s coursing through his veins to pump him up and kind of keep him going. It’s almost, in our version, it’s he needs the mask to also breathe and live. It’s kind of more of a deformed, steampunk version of Eduardo Dorrance.”

Gotham airs Thursday nights on Fox beginning at 8/7 p.m. Central. “I Am Bane” airs Thursday, March 21st.

Are you looking forward to seeing Bane grow over the course over the next few episodes? What other big surprises do you think gotham has in store for the season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

