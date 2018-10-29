‘Gotham’s Cameron Monaghan Breaks Down Bruce and Jeremiah’s Twisted Relationship

Throughout the years, Batman and Joker have had an incredibly complicated, often times obsessive relationship, each one thriving off of the actions of the other. Much like the Joker has pointed out on several different occasions, the two characters need one another. This staple storyline has finally made its way over to FOX’s Batman prequel series, Gotham, with Bruce Wayne and Jeremiah Valeska becoming increasingly attached to one another as time goes on.

With Jerome out of the way Jeremiah quickly took to Bruce, and developed a close friendship before flipping the switch and pushing Gotham City to the brink of oblivion. Of course, Bruce doesn’t take too kindly this and it sets Jeremiah on an even bigger warpath. It’s safe to say, by the looks of things, these two are working towards becoming the iconic pairing from the pages of DC Comics, and actor Cameron Monaghan says their relationship will only continue to follow this progression throughout Gotham‘s final season.

During a recent visit to the Gotham set, ComicBook.com sat down with Monaghan, and he explained the dangers of Bruce and Jeremiah’s relationship, and noted that the twisted bond they share actually helps to show Jeremiah’s only shred of humanity.

“It’s a weird relationship where it’s like Bruce decidedly is not on the same page as Jeremiah,” Monaghan said. “It is not love and respect. There’s a hate there. Is it hard for Jeremiah to understand the complications of that, or is he so singularly focused on ‘I have to impress. I have to show this. I have to demonstrate it.’

“It’s interesting because it’s the one real glimpse of humanity and vulnerability we get within Jeremiah is his relationship with Bruce where, I think that before he was turned and went to this dark side, he had this moment with Bruce where it was sort of like one of the first times he really connected emotionally, intellectually, anything as another person and he felt like he had a friend. And then it’s sort of tragic that he just does have this weird admiration and appreciation and desire for friendship with him. It’s strangely loving. I think that he’s convinced that he’s going to be able to bring this guy in and bring him to his train of thought and to convince him. Everything he does, for the majority of the season, is to do that, to accomplish that, and he does it in a very elaborate and violent and awful way.”

What do you think of the relationship that’s been built between Jeremiah and Bruce in Gotham? Are you excited for the show’s final season? Let us know in the comments!

Gotham‘s fifth and final season is set to air in 2019.