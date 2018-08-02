‘Suicide Squad’ Director Meets With ‘Gotham City Sirens’ Creator

A new photo seems to suggest that DC WB’s Gotham City Sirens film might be coming sooner than we think.

The film is one of several DC film projects that are hovering just out of the spotlight, and in Gotham City Siren’s case, the only thing fans know about it is that David Ayer has been attached to direct it since 2016. A new photo shared by Ayer though reveals he recently had a meeting with writer Paul Dini, who among many other projects also wrote Gotham City Sirens from 2009 to 2011 (via Heroic Hollywood).

Ayer shared a photo of the two with a caption that reads “Had a nice visit with @Paul_Dini”, so does this mean that the two discussed plans for the long in development movie? Who knows, but if so it is the perfect place to start.

Dini teamed with artist Guillem March to launch the trio of Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Poison Ivy into their own series, which also featured other big Gotham villains like Penguin, The Riddler, and of course the Joker, but not as prominently as you might expect. The book really spotlighted the complicated friendship between the three marquee villains, and the film already has its Harley Quinn in place thanks to Margot Robbie’s performance as Harley in Suicide Squad, which Ayer directed.

No castings for Catwoman or Poison Ivy have been announced, but unless something big changes in the broader DCEU, this film would likely introduce those characters to the universe, as only Harley currently exists right now.

You can find Dini’s work in Gotham City Sirens Book One, which is available in comic stores now. You can see the official description below.

“Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and Harley Quinn—they’re beautiful, they’re deadly, and for the first time in their lives, all three are trying to fly on the straight and narrow. Tired of playing by other people’s rules, regardless of which side of the law they’re on, these tough ladies have a new agenda that’s all their own, and they’ll use any means necessary to pursue it.

Only, sometimes, friends can be more trouble than they’re worth. Particularly when they’re unaccustomed to things like loyalty… or sanity.

With the Bat away, these sirens will play, and no one— not Hush, the Riddler, or even the Joker—knows what to expect from the bad girls of Gotham City. But life off the lam is no bed of roses. Especially when maniacs are killing innocents and making it look like the Sirens are the culprits, when Ivy’s new civilian identity proves murderously difficult to maintain, and when Catwoman’s sister comes to town to ride of the demon she believes possesses her… and rid her of her life in the process!”

Gotham City Sirens currently has no release date.