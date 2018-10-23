‘Gotham’ Fans React to First Look at Bane

Gotham revealed the first look at its newest foe today, and it looks like fans are having all sorts of reactions.
Several set photos have recently leaked showing Bane (Shane West) in a full costume, with a rather fiery official photo being released earlier today. The photo highlights the show’s unique take on Bane’s costume, with the mouthpiece and jacket certainly being different from previous live-action interactions.
Since the photos have surfaced, the response online has been all over the map, ranging from excitement to genuine confusion. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.
Nice Cosplay
I made a better #Bane costume in 2 minutes. Step up your game, @Gotham. #cbchron @timdogg98 @Agent_70 @Roddykat pic.twitter.com/HuY3XYTk72— Doug DiRT Turner (@PCN_DiRT) October 22, 2018
I Am Your Father
I feel like the people at @Gotham didn’t know who Bane was and, knowing this, someone in the art department slipped them a picture of Darth Vader which they then approved. https://t.co/94gE1Yt2Tt— B.J. Mendelson (@BJMendelson) October 22, 2018
A+ Gif
“Is that your Bane?” #Gotham pic.twitter.com/8BwsiJpF3B— Thanos, The Mad Titan ???? (@Bane_Jnr) October 22, 2018
Uncanny
Gotham’s Bane looks awesome. pic.twitter.com/7OABjf0GYX— Shawn Madden: The Final Chapter (@neddamnwahs) October 22, 2018
Actually, It Fits
Awesome. They are making a @Troma_Team live action Toxic Crusaders show and this is the 1st look at Dr. Killemoff? Looks great…— Adam J Monetta (@adamjmonetta) October 22, 2018
…what? This is Bane from Gotham? Nevermind. pic.twitter.com/rl6F6eMtsA
This Does Too
Bane in Gotham lookin like Bill Skarsgard in Deadpool 2— È̡̧͈̩͔̲̰̠͎͎̲͚̹̀͟R͠҉̡͙̗͚͎̪͚͉̤̼͍̮̻̝͙͔̣͡Į̜̯͈̱̖̯̱́ͅC (@AgeOfMyself) October 22, 2018
Bells and Whistles
If anything Bane is Gotham is going to break his own back if he even tries to lift up Bruce because of all that machinery he has. lol— Taylor Pechter (@TheInspecter) October 22, 2018
Welp.
Director “ok bring Bane out on set”— Arminies of Solotollogy ???? (@Arminies) October 22, 2018
Crew looks confused
Director “the Costume guy I told u we needed month ago”
Crew “ummm we didn’t do it, no budget”
Director “y’all got any spare pipes and tape?, also give me that there homeless mans jacket”
Studio “perfect” https://t.co/SkYbwZC4e5
So Many Variations
So Bane, huh?— ?Kyle the friendly Ghost ? (@thegaycomicsguy) October 22, 2018
Batman Forever: Classic costume but acts like mindless oaf.
Dark Knight Rises: Good costume but Tom Hardy’s voice is RIDICULOUS.
Gotham: pic.twitter.com/fxq0NEA5bd
Fair Point
If you think how Bane looks in the upcoming season of Gotham is batshit insane, YOU SHOULD WATCH THE ACTUAL SHOW. pic.twitter.com/yRL58IfaSy— The Great Clement (@ClementJ64) October 22, 2018