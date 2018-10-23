‘Gotham’ Fans React to First Look at Bane

Gotham revealed the first look at its newest foe today, and it looks like fans are having all sorts of reactions.

Several set photos have recently leaked showing Bane (Shane West) in a full costume, with a rather fiery official photo being released earlier today. The photo highlights the show’s unique take on Bane’s costume, with the mouthpiece and jacket certainly being different from previous live-action interactions.

Since the photos have surfaced, the response online has been all over the map, ranging from excitement to genuine confusion. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

Nice Cosplay

I Am Your Father

I feel like the people at @Gotham didn’t know who Bane was and, knowing this, someone in the art department slipped them a picture of Darth Vader which they then approved. https://t.co/94gE1Yt2Tt — B.J. Mendelson (@BJMendelson) October 22, 2018

A+ Gif

Uncanny

Gotham’s Bane looks awesome. pic.twitter.com/7OABjf0GYX — Shawn Madden: The Final Chapter (@neddamnwahs) October 22, 2018

Actually, It Fits

Awesome. They are making a @Troma_Team live action Toxic Crusaders show and this is the 1st look at Dr. Killemoff? Looks great…



…what? This is Bane from Gotham? Nevermind. pic.twitter.com/rl6F6eMtsA — Adam J Monetta (@adamjmonetta) October 22, 2018

This Does Too

Bane in Gotham lookin like Bill Skarsgard in Deadpool 2 — È̡̧͈̩͔̲̰̠͎͎̲͚̹̀͟R͠҉̡͙̗͚͎̪͚͉̤̼͍̮̻̝͙͔̣͡Į̜̯͈̱̖̯̱́ͅC (@AgeOfMyself) October 22, 2018

Bells and Whistles

If anything Bane is Gotham is going to break his own back if he even tries to lift up Bruce because of all that machinery he has. lol — Taylor Pechter (@TheInspecter) October 22, 2018

Welp.

Director “ok bring Bane out on set”



Crew looks confused



Director “the Costume guy I told u we needed month ago”



Crew “ummm we didn’t do it, no budget”



Director “y’all got any spare pipes and tape?, also give me that there homeless mans jacket”



Studio “perfect” https://t.co/SkYbwZC4e5 — Arminies of Solotollogy ???? (@Arminies) October 22, 2018

So Many Variations

So Bane, huh?



Batman Forever: Classic costume but acts like mindless oaf.

Dark Knight Rises: Good costume but Tom Hardy’s voice is RIDICULOUS.

Gotham: pic.twitter.com/fxq0NEA5bd — ?Kyle the friendly Ghost ? (@thegaycomicsguy) October 22, 2018

Fair Point