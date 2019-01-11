New ‘Gotham’ Preview Reveals Mutant Leader and Harley Quinn

The final season of Gotham continues to mine some of the greatest lore in Batman history, finally transforming Selena Kyle into the infamous thief Catwoman.

The preview for next week’s episode “Penguin, Our Hero” shows Selena will team up with Bruce Wayne in an effort to get back at Jeremiah, who shot her and left her for dead. As Selena seeks vengeance, Bruce hopes to keep her from crossing a line.

But their journey will bring them against some major Batman foes, including Harley Quinn and the Mutant Leader from Frank Miller’s seminal comic The Dark Knight Returns. Take a look in the trailer above!

Of course, Selena has suffered because of the twisted relationship between Bruce and Jeremiah, which is unlikely to sit well with her. It seems like Gotham‘s endgame will feature a confrontation between the two, as Jeremiah actor Cameron Monaghan teased in previous interviews.

“It was interesting in the last season,”Monaghan said to ComicBook.com. “His plan succeeded. He destroyed Gotham. He marooned it. He created his maze and his image and all this stuff, which is rare for any villain to succeed. So I think that he’s enjoying that he’s king of the roost and he’s sort of working within the shadows with a lot of respect and he’s sort of the big boogeyman in the city right now. I think he’s enjoying that and it’s giving him a sense of ego and hubris. He has got a girlfriend now and he’s more successful than he’s ever been.

“I think that what’s driving him right now and what his plan and what he’s building is, he’s always working or building something, is Bruce. Bruce is his special project. It’s the one thing that’s bothering him and nagging him because it’s the one thing he didn’t succeed at. That’s what we see with him now is he’s happy-ish but he’s still unsatisfied because he needs to show Bruce how much he loves him, or his twisted version of love.”

Check out the synopsis for next week’s episode below:

“With the creation of Haven as a safe place for refugees, Gordon hopes to stop the gang fighting in Gotham. Meanwhile, Selina is determined to find Jeremiah (guest star Cameron Monaghan) and she convinces Bruce to help her. Then, Penguin goes to Haven to reclaim his staff in the all-new “Penguin, Our Hero” episode of Gotham.”

Gotham airs Thursdays on FOX.