New Gotham Preview Possibly Reveals Harley Quinn

In the trailer for next week’s episode of Gotham, a character appears who some fans think looks suspiciously like she could be the show’s version of Harley Quinn, the Joker’s on-again/off-again partner and love interest and member in good standing of the Suicide Squad (in the comics and movies anyway).

You can see the trailer above, and a screenshot featuring the character in question below.

It seems likely that the figure in the mask is Ecco, The Joker’s bodyguard played by series newcomer Francesca Root-Dodson, whom we have previously speculated might be a solid candidate to stand in for the series’ Harley.

The does not have the painted face of Harley, but rather wears a white mask not entirely unlike one from the Court of Owls in the comics, or something one might see on a character like The Marionette, who was recently introduced in Doomsday Clock.

While she didn’t have any of Harley Quinn‘s signature style or wit, Ecco is wholly and completely devoted to Jeremiah/Joker. At one point in the episode, he even mentions that she has given her entire life to protecting him.

That is one of the defining characteristics of early iterations of Harley Quinn, before she broke out as her own popular character fairly recently: She loves Joker to a fault, no matter what he does to hurt her. Fans have speculated thatEcco’s connection to Jeremiah could lead her down a similar path in the future.

However, with at least two major motion pictures planned in the near future it may be difficult for TV to use Harley. Who else might this masked figure be?

On the other hand, Gotham is set to begin adapting the No Man’s Land story arc at the end of the season. That story featured a character named Echo in those comics, who was skilled as a marksman, and in hand to hand combat, a trait we saw on display in Ecco’s first episode. The original take on the character also had devices planted in her head that allowed her to read the thoughts of both humans and computers.

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode, which airs in two weeks, below.

Chaos erupts at the GCPD, sending Gordon on a wild goose chase for the culprit behind the mass takeover. Meanwhile, a friend of Bruce’s becomes paranoid, resulting in rash and destructive behavior.

Gotham airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. “A Dark Knight: That Old Corpse” debuts on May 3.