‘Gotham’ Fan Transforms Cameron Monaghan Into Mark Hamill’s ‘Arkham’ Joker

Cameron Monaghan’s ever-changing Joker prototype still has one more evolution to go through before Gotham comes to an end in a few weeks. After taking on the demented Jerome, and the sinister Jeremiah, Monaghan’s last iteration is supposedly going to lean on the more horrific side of the Joker from the comics, and that’s got fans thinking to the ever-popular Arkham video games for inspiration.

The Mark Hamill-voiced Joker from the Arkham games is easily one of the scariest iterations of the character in DC lore, so it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise if that Joker helped bring this final Jeremiah to life. Fan artist William Gray took this to heart and put together an edit of Monaghan as the infamous Arkham Joker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The results are about as terrifying as you’d expect. Take a look!

Earlier this year, ComicBook.com spoke with Gotham showrunner John Stephens, and he explained that Monaghan’s third character would take many of the Joker elements that both Jerome and Jeremiah were missing.

“One of the themes of the show has always been about the evolution of identity and how fluid it is,” Stephens explained. “And how people can always change themselves from one identity to another. Those obvious examples are obviously like Bruce Wayne, Batman, that view of the world. One of the things we like to do on the show is take that theme and see how it plays out in different fashions with different characters. So, especially with Cameron Monaghan‘s character, first with Jerome and then to Jeremiah, then from Jeremiah to this new character. Obviously, we were always saying that this character is not the Joker but we were always saying what are different elements of the Joker that we can actually use and bring out and develop? Weighing the way you can look at and say, hey, this character may not be the Joker but we can imagine how this character could have lead to a character like the Joker, down the road somewhere.

“So, to that I want to say, there are some elements, I’d say, of the character of the Joker himself that we see down the road that have not been present so far, either in Jerome or in Jeremiah. But those elements and characters are present in the new iteration of Jeremiah that comes out.”

Are you looking forward to seeing what Gotham has in store for this new Joker character? Let us know in the comments!

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8 pm ET on FOX.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!