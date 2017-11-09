Cameron Monaghan Shares Photo From ‘Gotham’ Set, Confirms Jerome’s Return

Things will never be easy for the heroes of Gotham, will they? Once Professor Pyg ends his reign of terror over the city, a very familiar villain is looking to cause some mischief.

With one simple Instagram post, Cameron Monaghan sent the hearts of Gotham fans soaring as he confirmed that his villainous Jerome is indeed back on the set.

Monaghan shared an image of what looks to be a rundown warehouse in Gotham City, or possibly a room in the GCPD headquarters, and tagged the location of the photo as “New York, New York.” As if the setting wasn’t telling enough, the photo also included a chair with the name “Jerome” printed on the back.

So, without any shadow of a doubt, Jerome is currently filming new scenes for Gotham, but this isn’t the first time we’ve gotten wind of the villain’s return.

Earlier this fall, Gotham EP John Stephens told us that Jerome would be coming back at some point this year. Instead of his usual antics however, the Joker prototype will be teaming up with an unusual partner.

“You’re gonna see him in a new position this year, and he’s gonna form an alliance with a character who he has not been near at any time soon,” Stephens revealed. “Essentially, we’re gonna see him and Oswald Cobblepot come closer.”

Jerome’s return is exciting on its own, but the prospect of the character working side-by-side with Penguin is a dream come true for Gotham fans. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a little longer to see the partnership come to life. Jerome isn’t expected back on Gotham until the second half of this season.

Gotham airs new episodes on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.