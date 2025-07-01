Justice League’s Clash With Kong Turns a Batman Villain Into a Titan

One of Batman’s classic villains is turned into a titan in DC’s latest crossover with Legendary Comics. Fans have already witnessed one crossover between the Justice League, Godzilla, and Kong, but the iconic figures from the DC Universe and MonsterVerse are at it again in Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2. There have already been some major moments in the first issue, including the death of a major DC character, but Issue #2 isn’t holding back when it comes to drama. The Justice League not only has to deal with a rampaging Kong, but also a Batman villain given a titanic makeover.

DC released a preview of Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 #2 by Brian Buccellato and Christian Duce. It takes readers to Task Force X’s mobile command center, four years after G-Day. Colonel Leland Lafayette Shaw III has just murdered Amanda Waller and gets into a verbal argument with Lex Luthor. They put their differences aside to deal with Kong and the Justice League, who are in the midst of battle on Skull Island. Kong previously fought alongside the Justice League in the first crossover, but now he’s pissed off and angry. When the Justice League bows down to Kong to show submissiveness, Kong leaps to the offensive.

Surprisingly, a massive Killer Croc intervenes to save the day. “That’s… a giant Killer Croc?!” Batman exclaims from inside his robotic mech. The Flash asks the question on everyone’s lips — Why is Killer Croc huge? The villain doesn’t last long, with Kong slamming Croc to the ground. The Justice League accurately deduces that titan-sized Killer Croc has Lex Luthor’s fingerprints on it. But in order to get more answers, they’ll have to save Killer Croc from Kong.

Killer Croc joins King Shark in getting turned into a Godzilla serving Amanda Waller. She’s vowed to never let Titans wreak havoc across the world again, so she put together a new Suicide Squad alongside Colonel Leland Shaw of the Human Defense Corps to create their own Titan army. King Shark and Killer Croc appear to be the first examples of this project. King Shark squared off against Godzilla, but the King of Monsters came out victorious before King Shark reverted back to his normal size.

“THE SUICIDE SQUAD’S MISSION IN HOLLOW EARTH GETS EVEN MORE DANGEROUS!” the description for Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 #2 reads. “In the aftermath of the shocking ending of the last issue, Task Force X must re-evaluate their mission in Hollow Earth as they explore an unknown world. Meanwhile, the Justice League comes face-to-face again with Kong — but it’s not the reunion they are expecting!”

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 #2 goes on sale Wednesday, July 2nd. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!