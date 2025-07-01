Skyler Gisondo Reveals He Thought He Was Auditioning for Superman, Not Jimmy Olsen

Skyler Gisondo was excited to be cast in Superman, but he thought he was taking on a much bigger role in the DC Universe’s launch. Gisondo plays Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen in the movie — in theaters July 11th — and at a press event attended by ComicBook, he told the story of how he misinterpreted the casting call. Gisondo successfully passed an entire round of auditions believing he was reading for the part of Clark Kent, and that writer-director James Gunn had a very unique take on the character. Gisondo was self-effacing in the story, but joked that his mother still believes he should have the starring role.

“I thought I was auditioning for Superman, because usually with these things where it’s a big important movie, it’s like you get dummy scripts, So it said ‘Jimmy,’ but in my head…” Gisondo trailed off, before further explaining, “Also, I skim emails. I really should read them better, but in my head, I was just like, ‘I mean, it wouldn’t have been my first choice, but James is always doing stuff outside the box. I get it. It’s more of an everyday Superman, kind of cool.’ And then I was very quickly like, ‘No, actually, I totally see it.’”

“I sent a tape in, and my reps called, and they were like, ‘They want you to come back in,’” Gisondo continued. “And I was like, ‘Oh, great. And just to clarify, I know it’s dummy scripts. It’s for Superman, right?’ And the phone kind of went silent. And then one of them was just like, ‘No, why? Why would it be? I mean, they weren’t dummy scripts. It said Jimmy.’ And I was like, ‘Right, right.’ And I think also they were like, ‘How did you get a call back? You didn’t even know who you were auditioning for?’”

“I don’t know, but it worked out,” the actor said. “James loved that [story]. It helps that when I tell everyone – but I remember telling, which I should not have done, I told my mom. I had a time where I was like, ‘I think I’m auditioning for Superman. They want me to have a call back.’ And to this day, my mom is like, ‘I totally see it.’”

Gisondo may not be the Man of Steel in this story, but his role is still essential to a good Superman adaptation. Jimmy Olsen is a staple of Superman stories, and as this movie seems to focus heavily on The Daily Planet and Metropolis, he will doubtless have a role to play. If Gisondo plays his cards right and the DCU goes on long enough, he may even get a chance to play a superhero eventually, as Olsen has had several costumed personas over the years.

Superman hits theaters on July 11th. Tickets are on sale now.