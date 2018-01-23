David Mazouz Confirms Joker Is Coming to ‘Gotham’

The Clown Prince of Crime is coming to the small screen!

Gotham fans have long been convinced that Jerome, played by Cameron Monaghan, was the young version of Batman’s arch-nemesis, The Joker. However, on numerous occasions, both the cast and crew of Gotham have denied that the character is the Joker. Back in October, EP Bryan Wynbrandt told us that Jerome is simply the show’s “homage” to the real Joker, and that his character would lay the groundwork for the evil character to come later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many thought this meant that Joker would arrive in Bruce Wayne’s life after the show had ended, but it now appears that’s not the case. While speaking on Discussing Film’s podcast this week, Gotham star David Mazouz confirmed that Jerome definitely wasn’t the Joker, but went on to explain that the actual Joker was coming soon, and that Jerome’s story is vital to the character’s arrival.

“He’s not the Joker, that’s all I’m saying,” Mazouz began. “He’s definitely the inspiration for the Joker and the way that the Joker comes into the show is one of the most brilliant things Gotham has ever done.”

This helps explain why Jerome has been seen doing things like throwing Joker playing cards and asking to put a smile on someone’s face. The character is laying the groundwork for something more terrifying to come.

Monaghan added to this story on Twitter after the interview was posted. In a tweet that has since been deleted, the actor referenced Mazouz’ comments by saying the following:

“I can confirm. What we’ve cooked up and discussed is something not to be missed. It’s a twist on familiar themes, both new and old echoes of the mythos. Something entirely new, but we believe true to the spirit of the show as well as the comics. Proud I got to be a part of it.”

So, while we don’t know when the Joker will show up, or how he will come to surpass Jerome as the most evil character on the show, it’s safe to say that his arrival will be no laughing matter.

Gotham is set to return to FOX with new episodes this spring.