The Internet Is Losing It Over The Joker’s ‘Gotham’ Debut

It took some time, but Gotham finally made good on one of its biggest what-ifs tonight. After a four-year wait, the DC Comics series introduced its own whacked-out version of the Joker, and fans are understandably feeling a lot of emotions over the debut.

No, really. If you head to Twitter, you will see every Valeska fan-account screaming, crying, or doing both in the wake of tonight’s stunning episode.

If you watched tonight’s episode of Gotham, then you know how the show managed to pull off one of its biggest Batman shockers yet. For years, audiences assumed the series would keep the Joker at a distance and simply let Jerome Valeska play into the character from afar. However, it seems Gotham is tapping into the full catalog of Joker stories at its disposal, but Jerome isn’t manning the villain.

Rather, Jerome’s twin brother is doing the clownish honors.

Tonight, fans watched as Jeremiah took up the mantle of the Joker in every way but words. The off-putting twin started the episode with a surprise as he learned Jerome had been killed by Jim Gordon. Retuning home to mourn the loss of his brother, Jeremiah discovered a shipment waiting for him. When he opened the box, the boy was doused with what fans believe was Joker gas which Jerome sent to Jeremiah. The crazed character said he made the gas special for Jeremiah as it would make him crazy. And, while the boy writhed on the floor in agony, his screams eventually turned in to maniacal laughter.

Oh, and when Jeremiah appeared on the screen again, he was pale white and looked like he came straight from the pages of The Killing Joke. If that isn’t enough evidence to secure the Joker’s arrival, then what is?

As expected, the last-minute revelation left fans on edge, and they have since taken to social media in droves to celebrate the character’s arrival. The slides below contain just a few of the many reactions the Joker’s debut has prompted, and judging by their excitement, it seems like Gotham just became one of the hottest DC Comics series out there.

When Gotham added Cameron Monaghan as “Jerome” I was disappointed he wasn’t going to be the real Joker. I also got behind on watching it. Well I just heard how Gotham handled introducing the REAL Joker and all l I can say is I’m about to binge until I’m all caught up. — Batfleck Forever (@JenovaStark) April 13, 2018

CAMeroN IS FINALLY THE ACTUAL JOKER (jerome will always be the joker in my heart smh) SO PLEASE RENEW GOTHAM FOR A SEASON 5 #RenewGothamSeason5 — ash (@ValeskaJJ) April 13, 2018

Jerome: has the laugh. has the face. has the lines of the joker. sinister. creepy. eerie.



Gotham: he’s not the joker. Kill him off and bring in a brother out of nowhere.



Me: pic.twitter.com/TgvNmaaasm — April.❇? (@ValeskaHeart) April 13, 2018

I’m so happy we finally get to see the Joker on Gotham but I’m sad over Jerome 🙁 — sabrina? (@MajkaSabrina) April 13, 2018

