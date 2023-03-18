Gotham Knights "Of Butchers and Betrayals" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Of Butchers and Betrayals", the fourth episode of the first season of Gotham Knights. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 4th. Per the episode, the fugitives will get a surprising lead when they find a potential connection between Bruce Wayne's murder and the mysterious death of a lawyer. The episode will also feature guest star Veronica Cartwright, whose casting was announced last month. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

"X" MARKS THE SPOT — After discovering some potential leads in their investigation, Turner (Oscar Morgan) and Harper (Fallon Smythe) investigate a possible connection between Bruce Wayne's death and the mysterious death of a lawyer. Meanwhile, Carrie (Navia Robinson) and Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) head to a nursing home to question Eunice (guest star Veronica Cartwright). At the Belfry, Stephanie (Anna Lore) opens up to Cullen (Tyler DiChiara) about her life at home, while Harvey (Misha Collins) makes an unsettling discovery. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by David Paul Francis & Devon Balsamo-Gillies."

Gotham Knights is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with other DC series on The CW. Chad Fiveash and Abrams executive produce along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. The series recently wrapped production on Season 1.

Veronica Cartwright cast as Eunice Harmon in Gotham Knights.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Veronica as a part of 'Gotham Knights.' A veteran of some of the most frightening movies ever made – 'Alien,' 1978's 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers,' and Hitchcock's 'The Birds' – Veronica brings to the role of Eunice Harmon a uniquely chilling sense of danger in an otherwise unassuming package," series creators Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams said. "The character of Eunice was originally supposed to be a one-off, but we were so blown away by Veronica's performance, we knew we had to bring her back."

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Of Butchers and Betrayals" airs April 4th.

