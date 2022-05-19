Gotham Knights Synopsis Teases The CW's New DC Heroes

✖

We're headed towards a new generation of DC television, with the first look at Gotham Knights arriving earlier this morning. The live-action series, which will be headed to The CW, will present an entirely new corner of the DC canon, and chronicle a story surrounding some younger faces within the orbit of the Batman family. While footage for Gotham Knights has yet to surface online, a new synopsis from the series teases a bit more of what fans can expect. The synopsis, which you can check out below, teases some of the roles that comic-accurate characters like Stephanie Brown, Harper Row, and Carrie Kelley will have in the show.

"Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan, 'De Son Vivant") is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan, "Days of Our Lives"), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Fallon Smythe, "grown-ish"), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara, "The Virgin of Highland Park"), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins, "Supernatural") and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore, "All American"), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson, "Raven's Home"). But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the GOTHAM KNIGHTS.

From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, GOTHAM KNIGHTS is written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams. Fiveash and Stoteraux will serve as showrunners and executive produce the series alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Abrams also serves as co-executive producer. Danny Cannon directed and served as an executive producer on the pilot, along with David Madden. GOTHAM KNIGHTS is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger."

What do you think of the new synopsis for The CW's Gotham Knights? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Gotham Knights will debut sometime in 2023 season on The CW.