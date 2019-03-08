‘Gotham’: Two Major Characters Tie the Knot

Wedding bells are ringing in Gotham City! Despite the utter destruction happening all around the characters of Gotham, two of them decided to find light within the darkness and get hitched at the end of this latest episode.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the latest episode of Gotham! Continue reading at your own risk…

It shouldn’t be too surprising to learn that the two characters who tie the knot are none other than Jim Gordon and Lee Thompkins. The two have been intertwined since the second season, though their relationship has been rocky over the years, to say the least. Once Lee returned to Gotham this season, it was unclear whether or not she’d take Jim back, considering he got his ex-girlfriend Barbara Keen pregnant.

That didn’t stand in the way for very long, but a gunshot wound to the stomach almost cancelled their relationship for good. Throughout this episode, Jim was on the verge of death, hallucinating that he was on trial for living the wrong life. When he came to, he realized that something had to change. He whispered something in Lee’s ear that the audience couldn’t hear, but it turns out that was his proposal.

The show flashed forward to a month later and a wedding is held in Gotham Central, with the honorable Harvey Bullock presiding over the ceremony. While the wedding is a sweet moment for the characters on the show, it’s even more touching when you think about their lives outside of it. Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin, who play Jim and Lee, are actually married in real life. Now they’ve made things official on-screen as well.

What did you think of Gotham‘s latest episode? Let us know in the comments!

