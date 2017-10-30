Tensions Rise in Exciting New ‘Gotham’ Photos

With Professor Pyg bringing his own brand of mayhem to Gotham, tensions are rising all over town, and it looks like Jim and Penguin will come to a boiling point.

Fox has released a batch of brand new photos from this Thursday’s episode, titled “A Dark Knight: A Day in the Narrows,” and many of Gotham‘s biggest players are either joining up, or throwing down.

The biggest takeaway from the new photos is the ever-evolving relationship between Jim Gordon and Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin. Heading into the episode, the two have been battling it out for the loyalty of the GCPD. Now that Pyg has come into the picture, murdering dirty cops, the duo are put into a unique situation. One photo shows the two squaring off against each other, while another makes it seem like they’re working together.

It’s going to be interesting to see how Gotham‘s latest villain changes the dynamic between Penguin and Gordon going forward.

The other major thing to notice in these photos is the dynamic between Tabitha, Barbara and Selina. All three women are seen working together, though things don’t seem to be going as well as they might have hoped.

It also looks as though Selina has an upgraded suit, as she dons a more Catwoman-like mask than the goggles she’s been wearing for the past couple of seasons.

Check out all of the new photos for Gotham in the gallery below, and tune into “A Dark Knight: A Day in the Narrows” on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.