New ‘Gotham’ Photos Reveal First Look at Ventriloquist

Gotham‘s final season takes another massive step this week, as Jeremiah’s evolution into the Joker, as well as Bruce Wayne’s evolution into Batman, make some serious progress in Thursday’s “Ace Chemicals.” While fans everywhere have been so focused on the new episode, it’s time to take a peek ahead at what happens next.

FOX has released a slew of photos from next Thursday’s episode, “Nothing’s Shocking,” and they contain quite the surprise.

While there is nothing in these images that teases Jeremiah, Batman, or Bane, a new villain does make his Gotham debut. Remember Mr. Penn, Penguin’s lawyer/right hand man that was killed earlier this season? Well as it turns out, he’s somehow still alive and preparing to make his return. These photos depict Mr. Penn with a puppet in his hands, finally taking on the mantle of the Ventriloquist, fulfilling a long-running fan theory.

This new version of the character likely won’t last long, considering how few episodes are left in the series. But that’s just fine with us.

Check out all of the new Gotham photos below!

