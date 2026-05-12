7 Coolest Overpowered Teen Titans (Ranked by Power Level)

The Teen Titans are one of DC’s most popular teams. They began as a group of sidekicks seeking to prove that they could save the day without their mentors, but over time, they grew into symbols of the next generation of heroism and opened their ranks to all young defenders of justice. They eventually split into two teams, the continued Teen Titans and the older Titans, but both teams have traded members regularly. Where the Justice Society passed the torch to the Justice League, the Titans are primed to be the world’s greatest heroes one day. Of course, to be the universe’s greatest defenders, you need to have a team of absolute powerhouses. Thankfully, the Titans more than deliver.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While some Titans and Teen Titans rosters are more popular than others, there’s no denying that they’ve had a whole lot of heroes work alongside them over the years. Nightwing and the other Robins might be the most famous leaders, but they’ve led entire armies of near-unstoppable heroes into battle. Today, we’re celebrating the coolest batch of Titans there have ever been and ranking them by their power. These heroes are the perfect mix of awesome and strong, and they all bring something special to the Titans. Without further ado, let’s talk about the Titans.

7) Cyborg

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Cyborg is the ultimate bridge between man and machine. He’s a genius scientist and former football star whose future and place in normal society were ripped away from him. Despite that, he chose to be a hero. Cyborg’s sheer dedication to saving the day is awesome enough on its own, but he’s hardwired with Apokaliptian technology, which opens the doors to so many New Gods-infused stories and world-ending stakes. In terms of raw power, Cyborg can keep up with the best of them. He’s not on the same level as Wonder Woman or Martian Manhunter, but he can put up a good fight. His technology more than evens the playing field. He has an arsenal of all kinds, from lasers to cannons, and he’s not afraid to use them.

6) Starfire

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Starfire is pure tenacity and spirit. She’s an alien princess whose planet was conquered, and she herself was subjected to horrific experiments. Despite all that, she led a rebellion and overthrew her captors. She became one of Earth’s greatest defenders, combining a warrior’s mindset with an unequaled kind heart. Starfire is a fantastic character who the audience got to see connect with Earth culture as they grew up, and that’s unbelievably cool. As for power, Kori has it in spades. Tamaranians are already incredibly strong, but the experiments made her exponentially tougher. They also let her absorb solar energy and create fiery Starbolts. She can output so much energy and heat that she’s been compared to a walking nuclear reactor, and it is clear to see why.

5) Miss Martian

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Martian Manhunter long thought he was the last surviving Martian, but Miss Martian is one of the White Martians who proved him wrong. She fled to Earth and sought refuge with J’onn, posing as his niece and a Green Martian, hoping to blend in and lead a normal life. That dichotomy, torn between the normal girl she wants to be and the alien that she feels she is, provides an incredibly underexplored basis for deep, emotional stories. As if that wasn’t enough, M’gann sports all the same powers as her uncle. Her strength rivals that of Kryptonians, and she has a whole bag of shapeshifting, density control, and telepathy to boot. She’s a one-woman army, without a doubt.

4) Flash

Wally West is one of the founding Teen Titans, and even though he’s become more associated with the Justice League, he always makes time for his friends. Ignoring all the inherently awesome things about a man who can run faster than light, Wally is one of DC’s best legacy characters. He carries the Flash mantle with pride and has made it his own, evolving it in a way that no one else could have. He’s also one of DC’s biggest threats. He’s the fastest speedster around, commanding a deeper understanding of the Speed Force than anyone else. He can race around the world a hundred times before you blink, and can punch os quickly that he effectively generates infinite mass. You’ll lose this fight before you even start.

3) Tomorrow Man

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Jonathan Kent just recently joined the ranks in New Titans (2026) #33. He’s the son of Superman and Lois Lane, and he carries all their best traits with him. His childhood was ripped away from him, and he spent years held captive by an evil version of his dad. Even after getting back, his life has been on tragedy after another, but he’s never let that stop him. He’s an endless bastion of hope despite adversity, and that’s pretty awesome. He’s also just as strong, if not stronger than, his father. His vision powers are already sharper than Clark’s and can generate an electric punch strong enough to down Ultraman in one hit. Jon still has a lot of potential to master, but he’s already a top-tier hero.

2) Raven

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Raven is the half-demon daughter of Trigon, but she’s dedicated her existence to preserving life instead of taking it. Her design is absolutely one of DC’s best, and her shadowy style continues to create phenomenal imagery whenever she’s around. Her drip is unmatched, and being the daughter of the space Devil is one of the coolest things you could possibly be. In terms of raw power, she definitely lives up to her parentage. Raven’s magic can do everything from tear holes between dimensions to freeze time in its tracks. She can even manipulate the fabric of reality. She’s wiped cities off the map and restored them without a sweat, and has the potential to bring down a whole universe. She’s even bested Neron, DC’s other Devil, without effort.

1) White Lantern

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Kyle Rayner is one of DC’s many earthbound Green Lanterns, but he definitely stands out. He’s an artist who pours every ounce of creativity into his Ring, creating constructs on a level no one has ever seen before. For a long time, he was the only GL in the universe, and he kept the torch blazing strong. He can be childish and definitely fails to be entirely open with the people he should be close to, but he always puts his heart and soul into everything he does.

He was also one of the universe’s strongest heroes when he was at his peak as the White Lantern. He had access to the entire emotional spectrum and could create anything he could imagine with more strength than anyone else. On top of that, he commanded the Life Equation, which let him alter reality like it was a black canvas, and he was the brush. He could bend the entire universe in any way he wanted, to the point where his own negative emotions took form and nearly destroyed all of existence. Kyle was utterly unstoppable.

Which overpowered Titan do you think is the coolest? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!