All-New ‘Gotham’ Footage Airing on FOX This Weekend

There’s exactly one more month until Gotham returns from its winter hiatus, but the folks over at FOX know that we’ve all been waiting for new episodes for quite a while. To help tide everyone over, the network is airing an all-new sneak peek, featuring footage from next month’s premiere.

This week, FOX announced that a five-minute Gotham sneak peek would be airing on the network this weekend. At 11:55pm ET on Saturday, February 3, the new footage will air live on TV. FOX is calling this clip “A Dark Knight: Sneak Peek,” to go along with the naming system surrounding this season’s story arc.

Along with the news that the clip will be debuting this weekend, FOX released an official description for the footage, telling fans exactly what they can expect.

Get a first look at what’s to come on GOTHAM’s spring return as Jim Gordon navigates his new role of Captain, fighting against the most depraved and unhinged villains, including a reborn Ivy (guest star Peyton List), who is targeting anyone involved in the latest Wayne Enterprises project. Bruce Wayne continues on his spiral without the guidance of Alfred, who is out on his own in Gotham after being fired. Penguin becomes Jerome’s (guest star Cameron Monaghan) latest obsession after they meet in Arkham Asylum. Meanwhile, Lee Thompkins begins to try to rebuild the Narrows, working with Ed Nygma, and The Sirens try to amplify their business. Don’t miss the all-new “A Dark Knight: Sneak Peek” episode of GOTHAM airing Saturday, Feb. 3 (11:55 PM-Midnight ET/PT) on FOX.

There are a couple of important things to note with this description. First of all, it confirms Peyton List’s debut as the new Ivy will happen in the midseason premiere, so fans won’t be waiting any longer to see the new character. It also mentions that she is targeting “anyone involved in the latest Wayne Enterprises project,” teasing a potentially environmental story ahead.

Additionally, FOX’s announcement doubles down on the idea that there will be a massive villain team-up this season. David Mazouz recently said that the new episodes would feature the “Justice League of Gotham villains.” This idea that Jim Gordon will be taking on the city’s “most depraved and unhinged” definitely backs that up.

It looks like Gotham is getting extra evil this spring and we’re all here for it.

Gotham returns to FOX on Thursday, March 1 at 8pm ET.