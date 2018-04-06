‘Gotham’ Recap With Spoilers: “A Dark Knight: Mandatory Brunch Meeting”

“A Dark Knight: Mandatory Brunch Meeting” begins with Bruce walking down the halls of St. Ignatius, thinking Jerome is somewhere in the school. Bruce finds the school’s grandmaster in his office. The grandmaster reveals that he hadn’t seen Jerome, but he spoke with Mad Hatter and they’re looking for a particular student that attended the school previously.

The grandmaster turns around to reveal that he’s been rigged with an explosive chest. Under Jarvis’ spell, the school’s grandmaster blows himself up.

Jerome is having brunch with Penguin, Scarecrow, and Freeze — whom he calls his Legion of Horribles. Jerome mentions he’s missing one piece of the puzzle to running Gotham, and in walks the Mad Hatter.

Gordon and Bullock arrive on the scene of the explosion at the school. Gordon threatens to charge Bruce with a crime for not following his instructions.

Jerome arrives at an office building looking for Xander Wild — the person they questioned the school grandmaster about. He’s holding a group of office workers hostage in a conference room as Gordon and Bullock enter to arrest him.

The Legion of Horribles arrives to help Jerome escape.

Bullock and Gordon start investigating Xander Wild, and they find out that nobody in the office building has properly met Wild. Rather, they always communicate with him through a proxy.

Nygma is starting a game show-like contest at The Riddle Factory. Nygma says that if the contestant answers his riddles correctly, they’ll win piles of cash. Lars — the first contestant — doesn’t get the riddles right, and instead has to spin the wheel of misfortune.

A few of Nygma’s men are about to haul Lars off to his untimely death when Lee Thompkins walks in, trying to shut down the Riddler’s show. She offers herself as a contestant, and if she wins, the Riddler must shut his show down.

Jerome’s entered the apartment of the alleged proxy of Xander Wild. The proxy, however, quickly knocks Jerome out before taking out her cell phone to call somebody and inform them that she “has Jerome.”

Butch is trying to be incognito at a bar when he’s approached by Penguin, and he informs his buddy that Jerome has big plans for Gotham. Penguin tries convincing Butch to act as his bodyguard.

Butch gets upset at Penguin, knocking him to the ground. Butch threatens to rip his head off if he ever sees Penguin again.

Gordon and Bullock find out that Xander Wild helped engineer some of Wayne’s properties, so they go speak with Bruce and Alfred. Together, the group realizes that Xander has been staying off the grid to avoid Jerome.

Jerome wakes up in a cement-walled cell. He’s being watched through security cameras by a man in a dark room full of dozens of security monitors. Jerome’s camera is interrupted when a buzzer starts going off, and a car can be seen approaching on one of the cameras — it’s Gordon and Bullock.

We find out it’s Xander’s home, and Gordon and Bullock are greeted at the door by Wild’s proxy. She directs them to Xander’s room, and when the mystery man turns around, it appears that he is a twin of Jerome’s.

Xander reveals his real name is Jeremiah, and that he’s Jerome’s brother. Jeremiah thanks the detectives for solving his mother’s murder.

The detectives warn Jeremiah that his brother is on his way to kill him, but Jeremiah tries convincing Gordon and Bullock that there isn’t a way Jerome would know where he lives.

Gordon notices the camera monitors in the back of the room, and when he turns them on, they see that Jeremiah has Jerome in a holding cell.

Doc Thompkins is undergoing Nygma’s riddle contest. After tricking the Riddler, Thompkins is able to correctly answer his first riddle.

The detectives are trying to convince Jeremiah to hand his brother over when another alarm starts buzzing. The trio looks at the security monitors and find out that the Legion of Horribles has entered the facility.

Jeremiah explains that he designed the facility as a maze, and it has 73 dead ends. They start on their way out, but run into Jeremiah’s proxy — who’s named Echo and has been hypnotized by the Mad Hatter.

After a fight breaks out between the group, Jeremiah splits off in an attempt to exit by himself. Gordon and Bullock are able to knock Echo out while Jeremiah runs into Jerome, Mad Hatter, and Scarecrow at the exit of his facility.

Jerome orders his cronies to go find and kill Gordon and Bullock. Scarecrow and Mad Hatter find the two detectives, but Gordon and Bullock start shooting at them and they start running away.

In their pursuit, Scarecrow and Mad Hatter lead Gordon and Bullock straight to the exit, where a gunfight breaks out with Jerome. Jerome’s able to distract the detectives long enough to get away.

Back at The Riddle Factory, Thompkins’ riddle to Nygma would make him say “I love you,” which he refuses to do. Thompkins is the first to beat the Riddler at his game, effectively shutting down his operation.

Penguin returns to Butch’s bar and promises him that he can turn Butch back into his original body. Penguin says that Hugo Strange would be able to reverse the effects.

Gordon and Bullock return to the police station with Jeremiah and put him into protective custody.

Penguin takes Butch to Jerome’s compound, and the group adds Butch as a member of their Legion of Horribles.