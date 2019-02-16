‘Gotham’ Reveals First Look at Batman Mask Prototype

The next episode of Gotham will include the long-awaited showdown that will finally put Jeremiah on the path to becoming the Joker, but it will also push Bruce Wayne toward his own destiny.

FOX released an extended trailer for the episode “Ace Chemicals,” and it possibly teases our first look at the prototype of the Batman mask. Take a look in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This final season has continued to chronicle Bruce’s journey, edging him closer and closer to becoming the Caped Crusader and protector of Gotham. It seems like this confrontation with Jeremiah will finally be the event that makes him stand up for the innocent citizens of his city.

We do know the show will actually show Bruce operating as Batman in what’s likely to be the final episode, taking place after a time jump on the series. And the producers of the show confirmed the character will be played by actor David Mazouz… to an extent.

At the TCAs last week, producers revealed Mazouz will be shown in certain scenes under the cowl, but a bigger actor will be shown in the suit because of its size.

Jeremiah actor Cameron Monaghan promised fans should expect plenty of Batman action in the future, teasing a jam-packed episode that should leave fans satisfied.

“I will say we’ve been given certain liberties in this final season that we haven’t been given before that’s going to make itself pretty apparent as you watch it,” Monaghan said to Entertainment Weekly. “All I’ll say is when you have an episode that’s a full-on Batman episode running around in the future, you’re going to have characters that you’ll expect to see. I don’t think it’s a spoiler to say at this point that it’s 10 years in the future — that’s been talked about openly by the producers and showrunners – I don’t want to say exactly what my role in that is, but it was kick ass. It’s one of the coolest opportunities I’ve ever had.”

The next episode of Gotham, called “Ace Chemicals,” airs this Thursday on FOX.