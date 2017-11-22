‘Gotham’ Season 4 to End With a Cliffhanger

When Season 3 of Gotham came to a close earlier this year, fans were left in awe as multiple cliffhangers filled the last few minutes of the finale. Butch was revealed to be alive, not to mention the alter ego to Solomon Grundy, Barbara was thought to be dead, Ra’s al Ghul disappeared into the shadows and Bruce donned a black suit to go fight crime in the night.

The summer-long wait to see what would happen next was nearly unbearable for the Gotham faithful. Unfortunately, it looks as though we will have to do it all again in 2018, as Season 4 is prepping for another ambiguous ending.

During an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Gotham co-executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt revealed that a cliffhanger is on the way once again.

“While we’re leaving a lot on the table, there’s going to be plenty left for us to put on the table after this season,” Wynbrandt teased. “I mean, we’re driving to a really amazing place where, talk about a cliffhanger! It’s going to be insane.”

This revelation came about when discussing the plans for the various characters heading into Season 5. Wynbrandt explained that the writing team isn’t spending a lot of time focusing on the future, instead pouring their hearts into the current season and making it the best it can possibly be.

“Right now, our focus is on the characters we have,” said Wynbrandt. “I mean we have I think the biggest cast on television and every one of them deserves their own story. I mean everyone is so good. So right now we’re just trying to figure out the best way to service our cast before we introduce anyone else and for us the exciting thing for us is bringing in Jerome, pushing the story forward and we’re certainly going to leave this season in a place where people are going to want a Season 5.”

Gotham airs new episodes Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.