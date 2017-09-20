Extended ‘Gotham' Promo Teases More Scarecrow And Proto-Batman

Next season, the villains of Gotham will show the city what it really means to fear. A new promo for the show's fourth season has hit the Internet, and it gives fans a close-up look at the Scarecrow and Bruce Wayne's proto-Batman suit.

As you can see above, the reel is comprised of one dark footage montage teasing Gotham's downfall. Bruce is on a personal crusade to help protect Gotham City when its police department cannot, but no one could have predicted the Scarecrow's coming.

Gotham has previously delved into the Scarecrow when it had Jonathan Crane's father on as a villain, but the boy himself is now taking to the spotlight. The trailer shows Scarecrow walking towards a victim of his. The villain is sporting his iconic burlap costume, and Crane can be heard asking the man what he fears the most.

Unsurprisingly, the man screams. He's probably terrified by the mini-scythes the Scarecrow is carrying around.

As for Bruce, fans can get a clearer image of his proto-Batman suit in the trailer as well. The protagonist is shown feuding with Alfred about his curfew-breaking outings, but Bruce stresses he has the power to protect Gotham. The clip ends with the hero suited up in a leather costume which only vaguely nods to Batman's actual tactical suit.

Fans will be introduced to Bruce's burgeoning vigilante identity, but characters like Jim Gordon may not like the hero's sudden appearance. According to executive producer John Stephens, the police officer is going to dedicate much of his time next season to sussing out the vigilante's true identity.

"At the same time, Bruce Wayne is going to go out there and start operating as a vigilante wearing a mask," Stephens explained. "Moving forward after that, Jim Gordon will realize that this vigilante is operating out there in Gotham somewhere and he goes 'I'm going to hunt that guy down' and we have Jim Gordon and a masked Bruce Wayne going head to head."

Gotham premieres Thursday, September 21st at 8 pm ET on Fox.