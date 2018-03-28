‘Gotham’ Season 4 Wraps Production

That’s a wrap! It looks like Gotham has officially finished production on its fourth season this week.

David Mazouz, who stars in the series as Bruce Wayne, announced the completion of production on his Instagram Monday evening. He also took plenty of time to share a heartfelt message about his time on the show, given that a Season 5 has yet to be announced.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That’s a wrap on season 4,” Mazouz wrote in the post. “In some ways these 4 years feel like they should be 10 and in others it feels like the experience has taken 2 weeks. All I know is I am so crazy proud of what he have done on #Gotham.” I am so happy I was blesses enough to be a part of this large super villain/hero family. This show has seen me through my most formative years yet – my adolescence thus far – and has shaped a (Bat) man so incredibly overjoyed with his past but also vigilantly ready for what is to come.”

The young actor also took a moment to thank those who have been beside him over the course of the last four years, as well as those who have supported the series.

“Thank you everyone who has contributed to this project and experience, transforming my life in this beyond positive way. And whether or not this is the end of Gotham‘s road, I love you all and these characters and what they represent will live forever (on Netflix and Hulu) and in our minds and hearts (I know that was cheesy but it is true).”

Joining Mazouz in his Instagram photo is co-star Robin Lord Taylor, who plays the villainous Oswald Cobblepot.

Mazouz noted there at the end of his post that he was unsure whether or not Gotham would be continued for a fifth season. Despite the acclaim from its fans, Gotham‘s ratings have not been the best after moving to Thursday nights this season, leading many to believe it’s “on the bubble” between cancellation and renewal. Fortunately, executives at FOX are optimistic about the show’s future.

“We asked a lot of it [Gotham] this year moving to Thursday nights and I thought it did a pretty good job of opening up that night for us,” said FOX chairman Gary Newman. “I feel like Gotham should have a place in our schedule.”

Newman went on to say that a fifth season of Gotham will “purely be a matter of scheduling. Thursday is not available in the fall, so where do we use it? Hopefully there’s more years of Gotham.”

The fate of Gotham will likely be announced sometime this May, around the time of the current season’s conclusion.

Until then, new episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX.