‘Gotham’ Season 5 May Introduce Bane’s Father

Gotham may be headed into its fifth and final season when it debuts in early 2019, but that isn’t stopping the Batman prequel series from bringing in some new characters — including one that might be related to a major Batman villain.

New character breakdowns from That Hashtag Show reveal that the series is looking to add two new characters to the series for selected episodes. First is Eduardo Dorrance, a male in his mid-30s to early 40s of any ethnicity. He’s described as being very fit and a “warrior” who is a “tireless soldier” that follows every kind of or order he’s given and is intolerant to betrayal. For DC fans, the name “Eduardo Dorrance” may ring a few bells. In comics, Edmund Dorrance is King Snake, a man with a history in the British Army as well as work as a mercenary and who just so happens to also be the father of the villain, Bane.

With the way Gotham‘s timeline works, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see Bane’s father appear on the show though what role he will play in the series’ final season remains to be seen.

The other character breakdown is for a Theresa Walker. The character is described as a woman of any ethnicity in her 20s and would be a recurring guest star on the show. Smart and driven, she’s described as born to be a leader and is constantly planning her next move. She’s also described as having “a major commitment to not just her mission, but also her family.”

In addition to these new characters, Gotham still has stories for existing characters on the show as well, including Oswald Cobblepot. With the city on the brink of destruction it appears as though Penguin is making one last push to take control and according to the actor behind the character, there are “big things” in store. Robin Lord Taylor recently reposted an image initially shared by executive producer Danny Cannon including a shot of Penguin’s bust painted on the side of a building though Taylor included a short message.

“Big things in store for our little bird,” Taylor wrote.

Fans will find out what Penguin is up to and who these new characters really are when Gotham returns for its fifth and final season in early 2019 on FOX.