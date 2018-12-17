‘Gotham’ Season 5 Premiere Photos Released

With only one week until Christmas, we’re just under two weeks until the fifth and final season of Gotham arrives on FOX. The anticipation might be difficult to bare, but the network is helping out by sharing a bunch of new photos to help hold everyone over in the meantime.

On Monday, FOX unveiled 13 photos from Gotham‘s Season 5 premiere, “Year Zero.” As you probably expected, the new season takes place some time after the Season 4 finale, which saw Jeremiah Valeska destroy the bridges in and out of Gotham City, effectively creating No Man’s Land. Now, the villains run amok, and it’s up to Jim Gordon’s team to stop them.

The new photos are a mix of stills from the episode, as well as a couple of behind-the-scenes looks at Scarecrow’s resurgence in the city.

You can take a look at the Gotham Season 5 premiere synopsis below, followed by all 13 new photos!

“Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) face the chaos Gotham City has become. Their mission to keep the city safe becomes more complicated, as the villains who survived the attack on the city begin to resurface and claim various territories. Meanwhile, Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova) grapples with how to deal with her uncertain future. – airs January 3, 2019”

