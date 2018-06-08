‘Gotham’ EP Addresses Those Season 5 Time Jump Rumors

Following Gotham‘s cataclysmic Season Four finale last week, fans of the show have taken to social media to theorize about what’s to come in the fifth and final season of FOX’s Batman prequel series. Of these different theories, rumors, and discussions, the most popular idea floating around is that, at some point in Season Five, Gotham will feature a time jump.

Could the final season actually introduce a bit of a fast forward for these characters? According to one of Gotham‘s producers, it’s definitely a possibility.

Last week, Gotham EP John Stephens spoke with ComicBook.com about what’s in store for the show’s final season, and we had to know what he thought about all this “time jump” chatter that fans have been buzzing about.

“I would say that’s possible,” Stephens told us, keeping very vague about the whole thing. With a chuckle, he added, “I would say that’s not a crazy theory.”

Given that Gotham‘s writers are just now getting to work on Season Five, it’s safe to say that nothing is set in stone yet. That said, Stephens’ words did hint that the fans were right about this one, and that some sort of time jump will be coming at some point in the final season.

And why wouldn’t it? A time jump makes total sense for Gotham at this point, it would almost be difficult not to do it.

Think about where the finale left all of the main characters. Bruce and Gordon are just beginning their partnership in the face of “No Man’s Land”, Selina is recovering from her gunshot wound, Lee and Nygma are about to become experiments of Hugo Strange, and the villains of Gotham are just now setting up shop in the apocalypse. To fully realize the potential of these storylines, there will at least need to be a small jump ahead between seasons.

There’s also the idea of a time jump at the very end of the series, just as Bruce becomes Batman for the first time. This would be a great way to explain a new suit, a villainous turn for Selina, some facial hair for Jim Gordon, the ending of “No Man’s Land”, and all sorts of other stories we’re waiting to see come to fruition. A time jump would be the perfect way to tie a bow around the entire series.

Fortunately, by the way Stephens is making it sounds, a time jump is on the way for the good people of Gotham.

Do you think a time jump in the final season is a good idea? Are you hoping for it to happen at the beginning of Season Five, or at the end? Let us know what you think in the comments below!