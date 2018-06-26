‘The Flash’s Grant Gustin Reveals Which Marvel Character He Would Play

Grant Gustin might bring one of DC Comics’ most beloved heroes to life onscreen, but there’s one other comic book character the The Flash star wouldn’t mind playing.

At his recent panel at ACE Comic Con Seattle, Gustin was asked which Marvel Comics character he would want to play, if he wasn’t portraying Barry Allen/The Flash. As he revealed, a certain web-slinger is on the top top of his list.

“Spider-Man.” Gustin explained. “I love Tom Holland, but Spider-Man. I love Andrew Garfield too, while we’re talking about it.”

For those who have followed Gustin for a while, this probably isn’t much of a surprise. Back when the search was on for the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Spider-Man, some people wondered what Gustin would be like in the role, even though he had already been cast in The Flash. But judging by Gustin’s comments, it sounds like he’s more than happy with Holland taking on the role.

When it comes to Gustin’s current comic book role, it sounds like things could get pretty complicated in the next season’s installment, following the arrival of Barry’s future daughter, Nora Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy).

“I don’t want to spoil too much of it, obviously.” Gustin teased at the same panel. “I don’t know too much either. What I could presume is that we’re going to see… I mean, [Nora is] trapped in our time. I think, we’re probably going to see Barry trying to help her figure out a way to get back to her time. And see Barry and Iris interacting with an adult version of their child. I mean, it’s going to be really cool. We’re gonna see a new speedster, so. Get ready.”

The fifth season of The Flash will premiere on Tuesday, October 9th at 8/7c on The CW.