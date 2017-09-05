Green Lantern: Armie Hammer’s Injury Won't Exclude Him From Hal Jordan Casting

If you have not kept up with Armie Hammer these days, then you should know the actor is in recovery mode. Back in January, the star took to Instagram to inform fans that he'd acquired a slight knock to his arm. And, by that, Hammer meant he tore his pectoral muscle and sufficiently bruised his right arm.

While many fans were quick to offer their support to Hammer, others questioned if the injury could effect the star's career. Comic book fans have recently kept a close eye on Hammer since the actor has teased them about his possible involvement with DC Entertainment's Green Lantern Corps film. Both online and in-person, Hammer has made his love for Hal Jordan quite clear, and the actor has become a fan-favorite choice to play the Green Lantern icon. However, with a serious injury, fans worried the actor would not be able to take on such a rigorous role in the future.

But, according to Hammer, the star won't be bruised up forever.

Recently, Screenrant had the chance to speak with Hammer at SXSW. The actor was asked whether his injuries may prevent him from pursuing Green Lantern casting opportunities, and Hammer was quick to dismiss the possibility.

At first, Hammer was asked if he was in the running to play Hal Jordan, and the actor said, "I don't know. Technically (I am), because they haven't hired anyone." But, after moment, the star then continued.

"I'm not going be hobbled for the rest of my life. Let's say that," he said.

Then, when Hammer was told Green Lantern could get away without full-contact fighting, the actor showed off what he know about Jordan. The star said he could simply use the hero's ring to manifest a balled fist that could take on his opponents. When asked about his knowledge of Green Lantern, Hammer remained coy, but he did have one thing to say.

"I'm a kid at heart," he said. "I mean, everyone's read comic books."

Of course, this is true. It's just that not everyone gets a real shot at acting out those comic books in real-life. The question now is whether Hammer will get to do so.

