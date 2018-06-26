Fan Art Imagines Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley in ‘Green Lantern Corps’

In recent days, fans have entertained the possibility of This is Us stars Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley starring in Green Lantern Corps, and now we have an idea of what that could look like.

Instagram user barrett.digital recently shared a piece of fanart, which imagines Brown as John Stewart and Hartley as Hal Jordan. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some fans might not be immediately on board with the idea of Brown and Hartley bringing Green Lantern Corps to life, but this fanart does prove how awesome they could look in the part. And to an extent, the idea of the two playing those characters does work on several levels.

For one thing, the smash success both have had on This is Us would secure a captive audience for the film (and hopefully help erase the general belief that Green Lantern is lame). And both have prior experience playing comic book characters, with Hartley charming fans for years as Smallville‘s Green Arrow, and Brown having a pivotal role in this year’s Black Panther.

And as it turns out, Brown has actually expressed an interest in the John Stewart role before, tweeting that “the powers that be” should help him get the part in January of last year.

Green Lantern Corps has been one of the biggest enigmas within the DC Extended Universe, after the film was first announced back in 2014. The film has been previously described as both “Lethal Weapon in space” and DC’s answer to Guardians of the Galaxy, which has led fans to come up with some pretty creative options in terms of fancasting. Armie Hammer has become most associated with the Hal Jordan role, largely thanks to his frequent trolling on social media.

Outside of Hammer, quite a few names have been suggested by fans for Green Lantern Corps, with Charlie Hunnam also rumored for Hal Jordan. Meanwhile, Tyrese, Common, Moonlight‘s Trevante Rhodes, and Ricky Whittle have all been suggested for John Stewart in one way or another. Either way, with Geoff Johns officially on board to write and produce the film, fans will just have to wait and see who ends up earning the roles, and if Brown or Hartley end up being among them.

Would you like to see Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley bring the Green Lantern Corps to life? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.