Here Is What Zac Efron Could Look Like as Green Lantern Kyle Rayner

The world of Green Lantern is expected to eventually be relaunched on the big screen, and a new piece of fanart imagines one fan-favorite in the role.

Mizuri Official recently shared a new piece of fanart, which transforms Zac Efron into the Kyle Rayner iteration of Green Lantern. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Efron has been a name tossed around quite a bit for Green Lantern Corps, with previous fanart imagining him as a live-action Hal Jordan. But with rumors suggesting that the film might be going for an older version of Hal, that leaves Kyle and other possible iterations open to the 31-year-old actor.

While Green Lantern Corps does not currently have a release date, it remains one of the most talked-about movies that DC has in development, with fans eager to see how the cosmic group is rebooted after the failure of 2011’s Green Lantern.

“You look at everything that worked and didn’t work, on anything,” Geoff Johns, who is penning the most recent version of the Green Lantern Corps script, explained last year. “Like revamping a character, reintroducing a character, I’ve done it a lot. The creative kind of viewpoint and way into the character and rebooting and changing it and reintroducing it, is informed by everything. It’s informed by comics and both what works and what doesn’t work. I don’t wanna spoil any of the story there, but if people liked my run on Green Lantern, then hopefully they’ll like what I’m doing.”

“And right now, look, I’m just writing a script, and hopefully this script gets into a place where Warner Bros., and DC, Walter and everybody — [once] they’re really excited about it, when we get that right, then we’ll move ahead on the project,” Johns added. “But we gotta get it right.”

Would you want to see Zac Efron play Kyle Rayner in Green Lantern Corps? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.